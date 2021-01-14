Donald Trump became the first US president in history to be impeached twice when the House of Representatives voted Wednesday to charge him with inciting last week’s mob attack on Congress.

The Senate will not hold a trial before January 20, when Democrat Joe Biden assumes the presidency, meaning the real estate tycoon will escape the risk of being forced to leave early.

He will, however, depart in disgrace and face a Senate trial later – and if convicted would likely be barred in a follow-up vote from seeking the presidency again in 2024.

Historical first

“Donald Trump has deservedly become the first president in American history to bear the stain of impeachment twice over,” said Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, who in a week’s time will become Senate leader.

“The Senate is required to act and will proceed with his trial.”

In the House of Representatives, the only question was how many Republicans would join the lockstep Democratic majority in the 232-197 vote. At the final count, 10 Republicans broke ranks, including the party’s number three in the House, Representative Liz Cheney.

“I am in total peace today that my vote was the right thing and I actually think history will judge it that way,” said Adam Kinzinger, a vocal Trump critic and one of the Republicans who crossed the aisle.

Holed up in the White House, Trump had no immediate reaction but he earlier issued a brief statement insisting that he opposed violence, “lawbreaking” and “vandalism” by his supporters.

Reflecting the fear of upheaval, armed National Guard troops deployed across the capital and central streets were blocked to traffic.

Exactly one week after a violent mob stormed through the US Capitol, members of the Virginia National Guard are given a tour of Statuary Hall by Representative Kat Cammack minutes after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time in little over a year. Photo: AFP / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In the Capitol building itself, guards in full camouflage and carrying assault rifles assembled, some of them grabbing naps early Wednesday under the ornate statues and historical paintings.

Trump survived a first impeachment almost exactly a year ago when the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him of abusing his office to try and get dirt on Biden’s family before the election.

This time, his downfall was triggered by a speech he delivered to a crowd on the National Mall on January 6, telling them that Biden had stolen the presidential election and that they needed to march on Congress and show “strength.”

Amped up on weeks of election conspiracy theories pushed by Trump, the mob then stormed into the Capitol, fatally wounded one police officer, wrecked furniture and forced terrified lawmakers to hide, interrupting a ceremony to put the legal stamp on Biden’s victory.

One protester was shot dead, and three other people died of “medical emergencies,” bringing the toll to five.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the chamber that Trump “must go.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks with Representatives Jan Schakowsky and Rosa DeLauro after the House voted to impeach Donald Trump again. Photo: AFP / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / AFP

“He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love,” she said.

And Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar branded Trump a “tyrant,” saying that “for us to be able to survive as a functioning democracy there has to be accountability.”

But Nancy Mace, a newly-elected Republican congresswoman, said that while lawmakers “need to hold the president accountable,” the speed of the impeachment “poses great questions about the constitutionality.”

The top Republican in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, said that while Trump deserves censure, hurriedly impeaching will “further divide this nation.”

McConnell open to conviction

Trump, who has been stripped of his social media megaphones by Twitter and Facebook, and finds himself increasingly ostracized in the business world, is struggling to impose his message – let alone any kind of resistance.

The article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump is pictured during an engrossment ceremony after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach him at the US Capitol, January 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP / Brendan Smalowski

His refusal to accept any responsibility for the horrifying scenes on January 6 – including his insistence Tuesday that his speech was “totally appropriate” – has infuriated allies and opponents alike.

He urged Americans to be “united” and avoid violence in his first comments after being impeached Wednesday – while avoiding any mention of impeachment at all.

In the videotaped speech, Trump said he was “calling on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment and join together as one American people. Let us choose to move forward united for the good of our families.”

Repudiating his supporters who assaulted Congress a week ago, triggering his second impeachment in the House of Representatives, Trump said “there is never a justification for violence. No excuses, no exceptions: America is a nation of laws.”

“Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice,” he said.

The trial

The main question now is to what extent former Republican allies in the Senate will turn on their party’s figurehead once the Democrats take over control of the chamber.

The current Senate leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, says he will not call for an impeachment trial before Trump’s January 20 exit.

However, he said he is open to the possibility of voting to convict Trump in a later trial after Biden becomes president.

But “even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office,” added McConnell.

He noted that the three previous impeachment trials – of Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Trump last year – lasted 83 days, 37 days, and 21 days respectively.

McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, has said he would not reconvene the chamber, currently in recess, before its scheduled resumption January 19, one day before the inauguration.

“I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” McConnell said.

WDemocrats and their staff embrace after the House voted to impeach Donald Trump. Ten Republicans also voted to impeach. Photo: AFP / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the increasingly toothless Trump’s social media woes deepened late Tuesday when video-sharing giant YouTube said it was suspending his official account for at least a week, out of concern his videos could incite violence.

He is also being cut out by the business world, threatening his financial future once he leaves the White House.

The latest blow to the Trump empire was when the mayor of his native New York City, Bill de Blasio, announced Wednesday a termination of contracts to run a golf course, two ice-skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park.

“New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists,” de Blasio, a Democrat, tweeted.

World markets were steady Wednesday as investors largely shrugged off the happenings in Washington. US indices finished little changed and remained near all-time highs as investors bet on an improving 2021 economy in anticipation of more US stimulus once Joe Biden is inaugurated as president.

“The market isn’t too worried about politics right now,” said Gregori Volokhine, president of Meeschaert Financial Services. “The page on Donald Trump’s presidency is turning, even if there is still controversy over him.”

