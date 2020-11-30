Many people are wondering whether they can carry their e-cigarettes and vape oils on the plane. The short answer is yes. However, there are some rules you need to know.

If you’re planning to take a trip and bring your vaping equipment with you, there is some planning you need to do and rules you should know about.

First of all, if you were planning to vape on an airplane, scratch that idea entirely. It is illegal to vape on a plane, just like it’s illegal to smoke on a plane. If you vape on your flight, you risk getting arrested, paying a fine, or even going to jail upon landing.

Vaping in airports is only allowed in designated smoking lounges. It’s not recommended to try sneaking around the airport vaping unless you want to risk a citation or removal from the airport. If you’re caught, you’ll miss your flight and waste time and money.

So, you can have your e-cigarette and other vape equipment with you but you can’t vape freely in an airport or on a plane.

If you have to get your hit of nicotine, it’s best to pick an alternative product such as a nicotine pouch, gum, or lozenge. Another option is smokeless tobacco, such as snus. While it’s not the same as vaping, at least using these products won’t bring about penalties.

E-cigarettes, vape pens, mods, and lithium batteries must travel with you in your pockets or carry-on bags. You can’t pack them in checked bags. Electronic devices and lithium batteries can cause fires in the cargo hold, so this option is strictly prohibited worldwide.

Make sure to pack up properly and ahead of time so you don’t forget where your things are. If you do have this equipment in your checked luggage, even by mistake, the airport security can seize it or even leave your luggage at the airport.

You can have e-liquids and extra pods either with you or in checked luggage.

Keep in mind that TSA rules say that all liquids, aerosols, pastes, creams, and gels in your carry-on have to be in 100 milliliter or smaller bottles and have to fit in one 1-quart plastic bags.

This rule also covers e-liquids, so if you want to bring more vape oils than that you’ll need to store the rest in your checked luggage.

The upside is that there are no limitations for vape juice in checked baggage. For your own sake, double-bag them so there’s no leaking over your clothes and accessories.

When it comes to cannabis products or other federally controlled substances, they are illegal to have on most US flights. Even the smallest residue could get you in trouble.

Checking with the airline company about their specific rules and guidance is always recommended. Also, depending on your destination, you should look into local laws and regulations to avoid any inconvenience.

Do your research in advance because vaping is even illegal in some countries. In that case, you will have even bigger concerns.

Here are some additional packing tips for vapers:

Keep extra batteries in plastic cases to avoid potential incidents

Remember to pack a battery charger and a few extra coils

Consider taking disposable vapes to shorter trips – they’re more portable, you won’t need your charger or have to pack e-liquids separately

If you’re using a refillable cartridge, leave the tank empty or only fill it partially as full tanks can leak due to cabin pressure

Pack partially used e-liquid bottles as they can also succumb to the cabin pressure

Consider packing liquids with higher nicotine doses so you don’t have to pack too many of them

If you’re traveling to the EU and you have vape oils with more than 20 mg/ml of nicotine, bring those with you as you won’t be able to find products above that limit in some countries

CBD and THC vapes on planes

In general, if you want to take CBD oils through airport security, you may be in for a bumpy ride. However, most of the rules for other vaping products apply to CBD and cannabis vapes. The best advice we can provide is to check in advance with the airline and examine local laws and regulations, depending on where you’re going.

If you do plan to pack your CBD oil, make sure it contains less than 0.3% of THC. The TSA did change its policy following the legalization of CBD manufacturing, but there are no guarantees or protections for vapers.

Cannabis flower and THC oil cartridges are not allowed on a plane in most cases.

Even if you’re traveling within the US, there are various regulations at play. In some states, CBD is completely legal, while in others it is illegal and punishable by law to possess them.

The airport staff may not be looking for CBD specifically, but any suspicious substance is likely to be turned over to the airport security or local police. The seized products are then tested, which can be a lengthy and stressful process for passengers.

Unfortunately, there have been and most likely will continue to be CBD-related airport arrests. Cannabis law expert Griffen Thorne says that this will continue until the laws are very clear and explicit.

He adds that the safest option is to leave your CBD (and especially THC) products at home. Under federal laws, you can be charged with possession or worse.

The only exception where you can be 100% safe with CBD at an airport is if it’s in the form of the FDA-approved anti-seizure drug Epidiolex.

Picture: VaporSolo

If you want to carry empty vape pens or dry herb vaporizers, you need to make sure there’s no cannabis residue on them.

Drug-snigging dogs can detect even the smallest amounts. To clear the trace of cannabis, you can use Q-tips and isopropyl alcohol and thoroughly clean every part of your equipment.

Do not try to fly with marijuana unless you’re traveling between Canadian cities.

Some of the troubles that may arise are searches of your luggage, inconvenient interviews, lengthy testing of your products, and seizure of anything suspicious.

Summary

You can pack your vape equipment and take it with you to your destination in most cases. It’s best to verify with the airline and check local laws at your destination in advance.

You might be able to fly without issues with CBD vapes, but it’s best not to take the chance. Marijuana and THC vapes should be avoided if you want a care-free air travel experience.