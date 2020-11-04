Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 4, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s path to reelection narrowed Wednesday afternoon as Michigan and Wisconsin tipped into the Democratic column. Theoretically it’s still possible for Trump to squeak through by winning Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada, where the count remains incomplete. But the word from Washington is deadlock. The two Houses of Congress are split as evenly […]
