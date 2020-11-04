Donald Trump’s path to reelection narrowed Wednesday afternoon as Michigan and Wisconsin tipped into the Democratic column. Theoretically it’s still possible for Trump to squeak through by winning Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada, where the count remains incomplete. But the word from Washington is deadlock. The two Houses of Congress are split as evenly […]
US faces a four-year paralysis
If the US Senate remains Republican, Joe Biden will likely be hamstrung for the next four years