When tech giant Huawei recently presented its Mate 40 smartphone series to the public, they left out one very important bit of information.

Exactly why, we don’t know, but they obviously had their reasons.

However, the secret didn’t last long.

It is only because of the first reports on teardowns of the new product, that we now know a piece of interesting detail regarding the flash memory that Huawei used in these devices.

According to GizChina online, among the first to be dissected were the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ and Mate 40 RS Porsche.

It turns out that inside these two models there is a flash memory that bears the HiSilicon logo, which indicates that it was created by a division of Huawei, GizChina reported.

Not only that, but it is incredibly fast.

Based on the results of measuring the homegrown Huawei SFS 1.0 flash module, it was possible to establish that it provides almost a twofold increase in the speed of operation in comparison with the UFS 3.1 flash memory.

According to reports, the sequential write speed was 1280 MB/s, and random 548 MB/s.

In comparison, these figures for UFS 3.1 are 700 MB/s, and 200-300 MB/s, respectively, GizChina reported.

The development adds credence to the argument that the company is consistently implementing the policy of import substitution and is trying to establish the production of components on its own.

Recently, Huawei officially released the Huawei Mate 40 series in China — the Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design is yet to come, GizChina reported.

This means that only the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+ hit the market. However, they were not on the shelf for long.

According to JD.com, such is consumer demand in China, that the Huawei Mate 40 series completely sold out in a mere 11 seconds.

The most popular smartphone on the market today, the Mate 40 has a lot of incentives going for it, including: a one month worry-free refund; one year “for no reason” battery replacement; and the exchange of an old device for the Mate 40.

The subsidy rate gets as high as 3,000 yuan (US$448), depending on the status of the old device.

The Mate 40 phones feature Huawei 88° Horizon display and offer IP68 dust and water resistance.

The camera system has also been co-engineered with Leica, with an upgraded ultra wide angle lens, high-def camera and advanced telephoto technology.

The phone is also equipped with Huawei’s SuperCharge battery system.