November 20, 2020, 9 am Eastern Standard Time

Despite US efforts to deny China access to key technology, China continues to build 5G infrastructure at a record pace, with 70,000 base stations installed out of a planned 10 million – compared to just 10,000 in the US.

But China is prepared to strike back. How effective are American sanctions? What are China’s options? And how will the Biden Administration deal with the tech war it has inherited from Donald Trump?

Dr. Handel Jones, CEO of International Business Services, is the ultimate semiconductor industry insider, a consultant to Silicon Valley CEOs and top Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs and Carlyle. His book Chinamerica (2010) predicted China’s rise as a tech power. He has unique access to both Chinese and American industry leaders and an unparalleled overview of the technological issues.

Dr. Jones will appear in conversation with Asia Times’ Deputy Editor David P. Goldman, author of You Will Be Assimilated: China’s Plan to Sino-Form the World.