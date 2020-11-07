Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been declared the victors in the US election, but the biggest winners to emerge from the bitterly fought contest are China and bitcoin investors, according to crypto analyst Max Keiser.

The host of RT’s Keiser Report said the change in government “will trigger a stampede into bitcoin as the global wealthy attempt to escape.”

Keiser, who has been imploring his viewers to invest in bitcoin since it was $1, believes the leading crypto asset will soar to a dizzying $400,000, about 20 times its December 2017 all-time high.

While he did not specify exactly when it will reach that astronomical price target, he was confident that it will hit $28,000 by January 20, the day of the inauguration.

He believes the Biden administration will have a weak stance on China, fueling its rise as a global power, and, like the Trump administration is currently doing, debase the US dollar through relentless money-printing aimed at addressing the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that the legitimacy of the outcome of the November 3 election has been contested by the Trump campaign, Keiser tweeted on November 6: “A Biden win* will lock China’s global supremacy, crash the US dollar, send Bitcoin to $400,000.

“This is because $100,000,000,000 in global managed funds will start allocating into Bitcoin to escape.

“Expect Bitcoin well above $28k by Inauguration Day.”

*Contested — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) November 6, 2020

The price of bitcoin has been rising dramatically recently, signaling what observers believe is the start of a massive bull run that could last for 12-18 months.

At the time of publication (11.55 pm in Hong Kong), the price of bitcoin was $15,331, according to CoinMarketCap, up $4,850 since October 1 and $10,170 since the pandemic-triggered crash in March.

When President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, the price of bitcoin was a comparatively paltry $701.