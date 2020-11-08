SEOUL – Seoul’s Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) palaces are not only the city’s most iconic structures and its most must-visit tourist attractions, they are picture-perfect paradises for photographers – especially at this time of year.
Seoul-based US photographer Tom Coyner has been photographing Northeast Asia’s Autumn leaves since he first made landfall in the region as a student in Japan in 1970.
This year, he returned to one of his favorite locations: Changdeokgung, or Changdeok Palace.
Built in the early 15th century, “The Palace of Prospering Virtue” encompasses the famous Biwon or “Secret Garden.” (Also known less evocatively as Huwon, or “Back Garden”). The walled-in garden comprises a forested trove of trails, ponds and pavilions. In classic Korean style, it is landscaped as minimally as possible: Here, nature is the artist.
A UNSECO World Heritage Site, Biwon is today an oasis of bucolic calm amid the roar of downtown Seoul. The garden, once exclusively reserved for the relaxation of royals, is now open to Everyman. The main entrance awaits visitors just a few minutes’ walk from Anguk Subway Station.
Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.
This Site Uses Cookies
This site, like many others, uses small files called cookies to help us improve and customize your experience. Learn more about how we use cookies in our cookie policy.