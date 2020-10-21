The Secret Service has allegedly drawn up plans to remove Donald Trump with force if he loses the election and refuses to leave the White House, says Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci, the former White House communications director.

Trump has not officially committed to a peaceful transfer of power and has hinted at contesting the election should Joe Biden end up winning, Metro UK reported.

Scaramucci, told iNews that the Secret Service has made confidential plans in case Trump decides to extend his stay in the Oval Office ahead of the president’s inauguration in January, Metro reported.

Scaramucci, who has contacts within the administration, said: “The Secret Service and the US Marine Corps that protects that 18-acre area known as the West Wing and the old executive building complex have already had discussions – ‘Who is taking him out of there if he doesn’t want to go?’ “

“It’s been decided that it’s the Secret Service because it’s more of a civilian protection role than a military one,” he added.

Scaramucci said Trump is “the most hated person in Western civilization” and suggested he would attempt to stay in office because he will have nowhere else to go, Metro reported.

“If he loses, where’s he gonna go?’” Scaramucci said. “He’ll have to leave because the Generals and the courts won’t help him.”

There is a strong possibility of Trump conceding and running again in 2024, former right-wing strategist Steve Bannon told The Australian.

“If for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024,” Bannon claimed.

“You’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump.”

Current and past Secret Service agents were reportedly upset after a masked Trump climbed into a hermetically sealed, armored Chevy Suburban with at least two agents — covered head to toe in the same personal protective equipment used by doctors — so the president could wave to a group of supporters outside Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Md., the New York Times reported.

Medical experts said the move recklessly put agents at risk. Secret Service personnel have privately questioned whether additional precautions will be put in place to protect the detail from the man they have pledged to protect, NYT reported.

“It’s on everybody’s mind,” said W. Ralph Basham, a former director of the Secret Service and the commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection in the George W. Bush administration. “The ones no longer there are happy they’re not there. These are tough decisions to have to make.”

Anonymous secret service agents reached out to multiple news outlets to criticize the president for putting their lives in danger with the latest stunt. “He’s not even pretending to care now,” one agent told The Washington Post.

“That should never have happened,” another unnamed agent told CNN. “The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We’re not disposable.”

