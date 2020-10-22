View the webinar video

Barney Frank, an elder statesman of the Democratic Party and a 16-term Congressman who chaired the House Financial Services Committee before retiring in 2012, is featured in an Asia Times Webinar on what Joe Biden will do if he wins the November presidential election.

Congressman Frank lent his name to the 2010 Dodd-Frank bill, the most sweeping financial governance legislation in a generation. He remains a leader in Democratic politics, serving in 2020 as co-chair of the Democratic National Convention’s Rules Committee. He has vast knowledge of economic, social and foreign policy issues and close acquaintance with the leading personalities in a prospective Biden administration.

Watch this wide-ranging discussion with Asia Times Editor Uwe Parpart and Deputy Editor David P. Goldman.