Based on an analysis of satellite photos from Planet Labs, several F-16s have been identified on the runway apron of Azerbaijan's Ganja International Airport.

Armenia has claimed that one of its aircraft, an Su-25, was shot down by a Turkish F-16 over Armenia territory on September 29. According to Russian news reports, the F-16 fired its missiles at the Su-25 from 60 kilometers inside Azerbaijani territory.

If it was indeed an F-16 that fired a missile at the Su-25, the only US-made missile with such a capability is the AIM-120 AMRAAM, a radar homing projectile which is the only beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air intercept missile in the US inventory.

The Turkish Air Force is an AMRAAM customer.

A Sukhoi-25 would have no chance against an F-16 launching an AMRAAM BVR missile. It would be entirely blind against a far-off aggressor such as an F-16, and if the missile came from behind the Su-25, its radar warning receiver probably would never "see" the incoming missile.