China’s relentless bullying of Taiwan continues, as it reportedly sent warplanes to the Taiwan Straits again on Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive day since the start of the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn holiday period on Thursday, the Global Times reported.

A PLA warplane, presumably a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, entered Taiwan’s southwestern “air defense identification zone” on Sunday morning, the Taipei-based newspaper the Liberty Times reported.

While some observers told the Global Times that Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) combat readiness patrols are wearing out the military on Taiwan island, in fact, they may be doing the exact opposite.

The actions could in fact bolster determination in Taiwan, which is boosting its military spending to counter the threat, and strengthen US resolve to punish China economically and militarily, in a dangerous game of chess between the two superpowers.

The Chinese forays are likely a reflection of Xi Jinping’s aggressive “Wolf Warrior” stance, which has seen China’s goodwill squandered around the world.

According to the Twitter account of island of Taiwan’s defense authority, it was able to identify two Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft in its southwestern “air defense identification zone” on Thursday and Saturday.

The frequent PLA warplane sorties demonstrate the PLA’s capability and determination in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a Chinese mainland military expert told the Global Times on Sunday.

The same expert, who declined to be identified, made the highly dubious claim that the sorties were wearing down the resolve of the island nation.

Citing data released by island’s defense authority, media on the island reported that China has conducted 51 warplane sorties in 16 days since mid-September.

In response to the PLA’s operations, the island has scrambled warplanes and the US has sent B-1 bombers and imposing US Navy carrier groups into the region. So far, China has wisely backed down from the superior US forces.

Military experts say Taiwan’s F-16s could easily track and shoot down the Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, but merely intercept the aircraft as a show of force and determination.

Taiwan recently secured a whopping US$62 billion contract with Lockheed Martin to procure 66 new F-16 “Viper” jets additional jets, which when delivered by 2026, will take the island nation’s existing fleet to over 200 aircraft — a fact which has vexed Beijing and possibly prompted the holiday warplane sorties.

The island nation also recently displayed its new Wan Chien (Ten Thousand Swords) air-to-ground cruise missiles at an offshore military base, along with its Indigenous Defense Fighters and other weaponry to the media, Taiwan News reported.

During President Tsai Ing-wen’s Sept. 22 visit to the Magong Air Force base in Taiwan’s island county of Penghu, the military offered a rare glimpse of the locally developed Wan Chien missiles, which only entered service in 2018.

Developed by the National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the weapons are carried exclusively by the IDF jets and can be fired at targets about 200 kilometers away.

The GPS-guided missiles are said to have the ability to strike Chinese air bases, military barracks, and fortifications in Fujian and Guangdong provinces once they are fired from near the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

According to Reuters, the Trump administration, which is ramping up the pressure on China, plans to sell as many as seven major weapons systems, including mines, cruise missiles and drones to Taiwan.

Relations between Beijing and Washington are at their lowest point in decades over accusations of spying, a lingering trade war and disputes about the spread of the Covid-19.

At the same time Taiwan’s desire to buy weapons increased after President Tsai was re-elected in January and has made strengthening Taiwan’s defenses a top priority, Reuters reported.

Washington has been eager to create a military counterbalance to Chinese forces, building on an effort known within the Pentagon as “Fortress Taiwan,” as Beijing’s military makes increasingly aggressive moves in the region.