When Square, the payments app run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, announced on Thursday that it was shifting $50 million from its corporate treasury into bitcoin, the crypto markets immediately began to flash green.

The company said on Twitter: “Square believes cryptocurrency is an instrument of economic empowerment and provides a way to participate in a global monetary system, which aligns with the company’s purpose.”

Square is the second corporate player to announce such a move. MicroStrategy, an American business intelligence software firm. It recently led the way with a $425 allocation that analysts say opens the door for other firms looking for a way to avoid heavy losses from currency depreciation resulting from expansionist monetary policy – money printing –necessitated by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MicroStrategy boss Michael Saylor, who recently said bitcoin might be “1,000 times better than gold,” commented on Twitter: “#Bitcoin makes a fine treasury reserve asset. My admiration goes out to @jack and the @Square team for leading the way.”

#Bitcoin makes a fine treasury reserve asset. My admiration goes out to @jack and the @Square team for leading the way. https://t.co/y7vAEUvaue — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) October 8, 2020

Billionaire Tyler Winklevcoss of the Gemini exchange said Square and MicroStrategy have opened the institutional investment floodgates: “First, it was @michael_saylor and publicly traded @MicroStrategy buying $425million of #Bitcoin. Today, it is @jack and @square buying $50million of bitcoin. Tomorrow, it will be another visionary leader, and another, and another…the tsunami is coming.”

First, it was @michael_saylor and publicly traded @MicroStrategy buying $425million of #Bitcoin. Today, it is @jack and @square buying $50million of bitcoin. Tomorrow, it will be another visionary leader, and another, and another…the tsunami is coming https://t.co/MjF5z6u7ha — Tyler Winklevoss (@tylerwinklevoss) October 8, 2020

Significantly, Square has not just invested in bitcoin – it has provided a blueprint for other firms wishing to do the same, said Dorsey. Such a large-scale move is difficult to execute discreetly without affecting the market.

More important than Square investing $50mm in #Bitcoin is sharing how we did it (so others can do the same): https://t.co/35ABYHuz4f — jack (@jack) October 8, 2020

Bitcoin advocate Anthony Pompliano said Dorsey’s move to facilitate a broader corporate shift into bitcoin was extremely bullish. He tweeted: “Everyone is looking at Square’s Bitcoin purchase, but this may be more bullish: “Square has open sourced documentation to articulate the process behind the execution of its purchase as others consider similar strategies.”

Now that two dominoes have fallen, industry players are wondering which firm will be next.

Meltem Demirors of CoinshatesCo, said, “It’s so exciting to see visionary companies like Square leading the way. Can’t wait to see who will be next!”

8/ our extensive research on the role of bitcoin in a portfolio highlights how a traditional 60/40 portfolio can benefit from a modest allocation to bitcoin



it's so exciting to see visionary companies like Square leading the way



can't wait to see who will be next! — Meltem Demirors (@Melt_Dem) October 8, 2020

But not everyone who follows the crypto market was impressed.

Grumpy goldbug Peter Schiff, arguably bitcoin’s most savage critic, tweeted: “Bitcoin spiked 4% on news that Square invested $50 million (1% of total assets) into #Bitcoin. But that buying has already taken place. Speculators are betting the announcement will attract new buyers. The real news is Square’s buying failed to push Bitcoin above its 2019 high.”

Bitcoin spiked 4% on news that Square invested $50 million (1% of total assets) into #Bitcoin. But that buying has already taken place. Speculators are betting the announcement will attract new buyers. The real news is Square's buying failed to push Bitcoin above its 2019 high. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) October 8, 2020

While Square’s announcement did not move the needle dramatically, it definitely generated some excitement.

Youtuber EllioTrades Crypto said “Uncle Jack’s crypto stimulus” move was very bullish indeed: “This new dose of stimulus has once again lit the crypto markets ablaze and good projects are showing green numbers across the board.”