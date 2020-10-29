What happens on November 3? It’s like a larger than life replay of the famous Hollywood adage: “No one knows anything.”

The Democratic strategy is crystal clear, spawned by the gaming of election scenarios embedded in the Transition Integrity Project and made even more explicit by one of TIP's co-founders, a law professor at Georgetown University.

Hillary Clinton, bluntly, has already called it: In a close race Joe Biden should not immediately concede. And just in case, with a 5,000-word opus, she already positioned herself for a plum job.

As much as Dems have made it very clear they will pull out all the legal stops before accepting a Trump victory, the counterpunch was vintage Trump: He told the Proud Boys to “stand back” – as in: no violence, for now – but, crucially, to “stand by,” as in “get ready.”

The stage is set for Kill Bill mayhem on November 3 and beyond.