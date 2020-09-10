The semiconductor market is a global industry that is likely to reach $1 trillion in 2031 or 2032.

The US is the leader in processors and other key products. South Korea is the leader in memory products. European companies are leaders in power semiconductors, where electric vehicles are the big market. Japan is a key vendor base for image sensors in smartphones and autonomous driving.

China is projected to consume 47.5% of semiconductors globally in 2020. However, there are major changes in the consumption pattern of semiconductors in China due to the strengthening competitiveness of Chinese equipment vendors.