Artificial Intelligence expert Dr. Handel Jones, CEO of International Business Strategies, a leading semiconductor consulting firm, delivered a compelling webinar titled “China will be leading in AI. What are the implications for the US?”

Asia Times Deputy Editor David P. Goldman hosted the August 12 event, which also featured comments from Dr. Henry Kressel, a technologist, inventor and long-term Warburg Pincus private equity investor. Among Dr. Kressel’s technological achievements is the pioneering of the semiconductor laser device that enables modern communications systems.

Dr. Jones has a business career spanning more than 30 years. He has worked with many global leaders in the electronics industry and maintained customers in the US, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, and other countries.

He has published several books on China, including China’s Globalization (How China Becomes No. 1), Chinamerica (McGraw Hill), and Artificial Intelligence: How AI and IA Reshape the Future. Dr. Jones has also contributed to the Wall Street Journal, Economist, New York Times, Forbes blogs, China Daily, EE Times, Xinhua and others.