Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Raytheon's decision to form an Iron Dome and SkyHunter joint venture in the United States solves a crucial problem for both companies.

Without a US manufacturing base and assured supply system, it was unlikely the US Army would buy more than the two Iron Dome systems they have ordered at the request of the US Congress.

Iron Dome is Israel's defense system against short range rockets, cruise missiles and mortar rounds and as such is a complete C-RAM (counter rocket, artillery and mortar) system.

SkyHunter is Raytheon's name for Israel's Tamir interceptor missile used by Iron Dome.