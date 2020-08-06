Register for “ China will be leading in AI. What are the implications for the US?”

Featuring Dr. Handel Jones, CEO of International Business Strategies, a leading semiconductor consulting firm.

August 12, 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

Deputy Editor David P. Goldman will host a free Asia Times Webinar on Artificial Intelligence with AI expert Dr. Handel Jones on August 12. Dr. Jones is CEO of International Business Strategies, a leading semiconductor consulting firm. He advises CEOs and investors globally.

With a business career spanning more than 30 years, Dr Jones has worked with many global leaders in the electronics industry and maintained customers in the US, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, and other countries.

He has published several books on China, including China’s Globalization (How China Becomes No. 1), Chinamerica (McGraw Hill), and Artificial Intelligence: How AI and IA Reshape the Future. Dr. Jones has also contributed to the Wall Street Journal, Economist, New York Times, Forbes blogs, China Daily, EE Times, Xinhua and others.

He has also worked with financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Carlyle, Blackstone, CitiGroup, Warburg Pincus, Walden, KKR, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, Bain Capital, Bank of America, TPG and others