The Lebanese capital was rocked by a massive double explosion on Tuesday evening emanating from the Beirut port, leaving more than 25 people killed, over 2,500 wounded according to health officials, and causing massive untold losses to the import-dependent country’s main point of entry.

The explosion is believed to have been caused when a warehouse containing “highly explosive materials, confiscated more than one year ago,” caught fire, Lebanon’s top security official, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, told reporters after inspecting the site of the blast.

He stressed that investigations were ongoing and he could not yet reveal conclusively the cause.

Footage from the massive explosion in Beirut Port, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/bdvzrS05Qf — Beirut Today (@bey_today) August 4, 2020

The size of the double impact raised speculation that a Hezbollah weapons depot was the source of the blast or was possibly targeted. Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations has previously accused Lebanese authorities of allowing Beirut port to become “Hezbollah’s port.” Israeli political sources denied on Tuesday that the country had anything to do with the incident, according to Harretz.

The explosion, which Beirut residents said felt like an “earthquake,” has launched calls for blood donations at local hospitals, which themselves are in shambles from the blast. The Minister of Health said the initial count of 25 deaths was expected to rise as medical responders continued to search for victims and pull people from the rubble.

The Lebanese Red Cross says it has deployed all available ambulances and teams from across the country to respond to the victims. There are initial reports that foreign crews have been wounded and trapped on container ships in the port.

Beirut Port explosion: all available Lebanese Red Cross ambulances from North Lebanon, Bekaa and South Lebanon are being dispatched to Beirut to support with rescue and evacuation of patients. — Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) August 4, 2020

A bloodied man seen entering a Beirut hospital told LBCI television that his business, located next to the port, had been completely destroyed.

“We didn’t see this huge influx of cases in a span of hours even during the civil war,” a hospital director in Beirut told Lebanon’s MTV.

Across the capital, scenes of pandemonium, wreckage and death are emerging by the minute. Inside Lebanon’s national electricity company, which overlooks the port, an Al-Jadeed TV crew met a man who discovered his wife dead in the rubble as first responders searched the building. They did not film the body.

Former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri, whose father Rafik was killed in a massive explosion in 2005, was confirmed safe by his office. The current PM Hassan Diab has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning.

The disaster comes as Lebanon faces an unprecedented financial crisis, severe fuel and electricity shortages, and spiraling inflation that threatens to impoverish a once-thriving middle class and has left the poor struggling to put food on the table.