Singapore will play virtual host to a major international blockchain event next week that is expected to attract over 5,000 people.

Singapore Blockchain Week 2020, organized by the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS) and NexChange Group, will be held from July 21 to 23.

The anchor event – Singapore Blockchain Week Virtual Summit – will take place on July 21 and will be followed by a series of meetups, workshops and investor events.

Highlights will include a fireside chat with Sopnendu Mohanty, chief FinTech officer for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and a speech by US Securities and Exchange Commission official Hester Peirce, affectionately known in the blockchain community as “Crypto Mom.”

David Lee, an adviser to BAS, said, “Singapore is a burgeoning global blockchain node today and plays a vital role in advocating innovative technology such as blockchain to further enhance business transformations. It is encouraging to see that the Singapore Blockchain Week has attracted a diverse and strong line-up of industry leaders and speakers from all around the world to come together and exchange ideas.”

Top global speakers from major providers of blockchain solutions will, together with regulators and heads of industry associations, “focus on how the blockchain industry is developing and responding to the global downturn caused by the coronavirus,” say organizers.

Singapore Blockchain Week 2020 is one of the largest government-supported virtual blockchain events in Asia and is supported by key agencies and associations such as National Trades Union Congress, Banking and Financial Services Union, Singapore Fintech Association, Enterprise SG , China Singapore Fintech Alliance.

For more information on the Singapore Blockchain Week Virtual Summit‘s speakers, agenda, side events and partnerships, visit blockchainweek.com or contact: info@nexchange.com.