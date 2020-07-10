Shanghai’s courts are turning to blockchain technology to modernize record creation and management as part of a reform pilot.

Participants at a recent court reform conference held by the Shanghai high court were told that the Minhang District People’s Court used blockchain technology to record an equity transfer contract dispute, Cointelegraph reported, citing local media. .

The report added: “The metadata table which records the file name, file size, file generation time and other information of the court record files and written materials is generated instantly … The audio-visual conversion record, the metadata table confirmed by the parties’ signature and other materials were completely presented in the electronic file of the case.”

A total of 260 courts have begun to support the reform pilot since it began in March. About 90 business courts and 493 judges have applied the trial record reforms, and 4,261 trials have been completed, according to the report.