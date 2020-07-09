The city of Seoul and the nation of South Korea are gripped by the mystery of the capital’s missing mayor amid emerging reports of a sex abuse scandal.

The high-profile Park Won-soon, 64, who has won the mayorship three times in a row and has often been considered a future presidential candidate, has been missing all day. Police are reportedly trying to locate him, deploying a range of assets including drones and dogs.

A source at City Hall said Park had an interview scheduled in the morning but did not appear.

“We tried to call him, many departments tried to call him, but they could not reach him,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as she did not have permission to speak to media, told Asia Times.

Local media reported that an event scheduled for Park at 4:40 was canceled by City Hall. Park’s daughter filed a police report at 5:17, according to the reports, saying her father “had left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will, with his phone currently off.”

The City Hall source said there was no further information, but that her office was racked with speculation.

Suicide is a fear. High-profile individuals, ranging from K-pop stars and government officials to former President Roh Moo-hyun, have committed suicide when hit by scandals or shaming episodes, or when their families have suffered similar accusations.

A source told Asia Times that Park was late last night accused of sexual misconduct. Asia Times has been unable to corroborate that information, but conservative newspaper the Chosun Ilbo, Korea’s best-selling daily, today reported that Park had been accused of sexual assault by a secretary, and a related complaint had been filed with police.

Asia Times was not able to reach Park for comment.

To be sure, Park has proved previous allegations of corruption and influence-peddling to be false. Yesterday, he unveiled Seoul’s high profile “Green New Deal” – a package of measures aimed at job creation and green growth.

A long-term civic activist before winning Seoul City Hall in 2011, Park is a member of the ruling Democratic Party. Known for his down-to-earth accessibility and manner, he has long favored civic initiatives and inter-Korean relations.

If the sexual abuse allegations are proven true, it would be a hammer blow to the reputation of a man widely respected as a “good guy.” Naturally, speculation about his whereabouts and fate, beyond the sexual assault allegation, is rife.

One rumor that Asia Times has heard from two sources is that central government moves to rein in real estate market prices could have affected Park or his family members.

The moves are searing hot political potatoes. Designed to tamp down the metropolis’ soaring property prices, they add major tax burdens on those who own more than one home. They may be welcomed by the less well-off, but they also impact South Korea’s main investment destination.

In a society where financial markets have historically been little trusted, has been the preferred investment for the classes and the prosperous. However, the resultant high prices notably in Seoul have put homes out of the reach of a young generation that also faces

In line with these policies, government officials and parliamentarians have been warned to sell off excess homes. President Moon Jae-in’s Chief of Staff, Noh Young-min, is currently under pressure for both promoting the policy while owning multiple homes himself.

Another rumor has it that financial misdemeanors in Park’s pre-mayoral incarnation as the head of an NGO could have been discovered. The Beautiful Foundation promoted civic activism and volunteering.

Allegations of financial improprieties recently surfaced among left-leaning NGOs that deal with an issue that is almost a sacred cow in Korean society, the “comfort women” and care for the dwindling number of survivors of Japan’s wartime military brothels.

The head of one of the NGOs committed suicide and another has come under major pressure to resign her parliamentary seat, won in the April legislative elections for the ruling Democratic Party. The Chosun Ilbo was one of the media groups that most closely covered the scandal.