Two of the United States' top “strategic threats” are getting more and more real within the scope of the New Silk Roads, the leading 21st-century project of economic integration across Eurasia. America's Deep State will not be amused.

A sensationalist report, which did not add anything that was not already known about the strategic partnership, nevertheless gained attention when it predictably dog-whistled a major red alert about the military alliance.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi to a great extent was referring to that report when he blasted as "lies" a series of rumors about the “transparent roadmap” that's built into the evolving Iran-China strategic partnership.