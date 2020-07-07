The wholesale prices of China’s agricultural products registered a slight uptick Monday, according to a report published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

On Monday, China’s agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 115.35, up 0.07 points from July 3.

The average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, rose 1.6% to 46.78 yuan (US$ 6.65) per kilogram, while eggs gained 0.5% to 6.36 yuan per kilogram.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went down 0.5%, while six different types of fruit saw average prices up by 1.8%.

The wholesale price index is compiled from data collected from about 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruit, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

China-Europe rail network

China’s top economic planner has allocated 200 million yuan from the central budget to support the construction of transportation hubs in five cities to improve China-Europe rail freight services.

According to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission, the funds will be used to support the construction of demonstration projects in Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi’an and Urumqi in a bid to improve the efficiency of the transportation network of the rail freight services.

The commission said it will step up coordination to guide local authorities in the construction of transportation centers and offer strong support for the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The China-Europe rail transport service was initiated in 2011 and is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative to boost trade between China and countries participating in the initiative.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the service remained a reliable transportation channel.

5G technologies

On July 3, at the Technical Specification Group (TSG) plenary meetings, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) announced the freeze of Release 16 NR Specifications, marking the completion of the first evolutionary release of 5G technologies, according to a statement on Huawei Technologies’ website.

Release 16 was finalized on schedule thanks to the collective hard work and close collaboration of global industries. It will further boost the confidence and resolution of industrial partners towards the continuous evolution of 5G technologies and lay a solid foundation for opening up a fully-connected, intelligent world.

This was the first time ever that 3GPP has ratified a technological standardization outside of physical meetings, said Huawei. With daunting challenges arising from the ongoing pandemic worldwide, global industry partners united as one to jointly complete the evolutionary release of 5G specifications, Release 16 NR, with excellent quality.

Geely Automobile

Total sales volumes of Geely Automobile was 110,129 units last month, an increase of 21% from the same period last year and up 1% from May 2020.

In June, the company’s total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 13,214 units, up 53% year-on-year and reaching the highest monthly sales volume level over the last seven months.

Of the total sales volume in June 2020, 8,750 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The group’s export volume was down about 34% year-on-year to 4,109 units in the month of June 2020.

The company’s total sales volume in the China market was 106,020 units, an increase of 25% from the same period last year.

The total sales volume in the first half of 2020 was 530,446 units, a decrease of approximately 19% from the same period last year. The company has so far achieved 38% of its full-year sales volume target of 1.41 million units for 2020.

The story was written by Yang Zhijie and Liu Licong and first published at ATimesCN.com. It was translated by Nadeem Xu.