A guessing game is on about who will make the cut after the United States Senate last week passed a new act concerning Hong Kong’s standing and sustainability as a territory enjoying sufficient autonomy. The Senate on Friday passed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, with a rumored list of individuals to be sanctioned, to argument Washington’s advocacy of the city’s democracy and freedoms stated in the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

The previous act cleared both houses and was signed into law by President Donald Trump in November, when widespread street confrontations plunged the Asian financial hub into chaos.

The new act has predated Beijing’s national security legislation for Hong Kong, which is set to be rubber-stamped into law on Tuesday morning during a National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting in Beijing. While vague on the specifics, the US act has threatened to slap sanctions including visa restrictions on those deemed to be undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy as well as what stood as of the city’s 1997 handover that ought to be preserved under the “one country, two systems” paradigm.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the new visa restrictions would apply to “current and former” officials of China’s ruling Communist Party “believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy.”

Still, there is yet to be a clear-out definition of such acts as well as a definite list of people in Hong Kong and mainland China that will face consequences for subjugating the city.

In the meantime, Hong Kong’s predominate pro-democracy broadsheet Apple Daily, owned by the city’s media mogul Jimmy Lai, who is believed to be among the first to be targeted by the upcoming, Beijing-decreed security law, cited its sources in Washington as saying that a few cadres high up in the Communist Party hierarchy would find themselves on the list “already prepared but not made public,” but President Xi Jinping would not be included.

It is believed that Deputy Premier Han Zheng, the most senior Chinese official directly in charge of Hong Kong affairs who is also a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, will be leading the rumored list. Han will also find his direct subordinate Xia Baolong on the list, the newly-installed director of the Chinese State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office who is also a deputy chair of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Xia is indeed Xi’s trusted lieutenant and a former party chief of the eastern Zhejiang province, Xi’s political base.

Also on the list will be Luo Huining, Beijing’s top envoy in Hong Kong running a liaison office in the former British colony.



Chinese vice-premier Han Zheng (right) and Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam. Photo: HK Government

Hong Kong’s first post-handover leader, Tung Chee-hwa, now a staunch proponent of more headstrong policies from Beijing to tame his unruly city, may also be targeted. Tung’s wife, sons, daughters and sons-in-law are all US citizens.

Radio France Internationale has also noted on its Chinese website the existence of such a list. Bloomberg reported over the weekend that the number of people on the preliminary list will be “in a single digit.”

But some observers say that although it is an open secret that numerous mainland Chinese cadres park their proceeds and capital in popular offshore havens like the US and many of their family members have American nationality, the efficacy of such sanctions and entry and visa restrictions are questionable as they can offload their holdings in the US and marshal their assets elsewhere in the West, since many of these people may also hold passports of other countries.

Whether top cadres including Deputy Premier Han have assets in the US or relatives living there is also unknown.

In a sarcastic reply, China’s Global Times has called the act “another bluster” and the entry restrictions “laughable” since not too many Chinese will consider going to the US amid the simmering animosity and the rapidly expanding Covid-19 pandemic engulfing the country.

“We should let the US know that Chinese people do not fancy visiting the country too much… US politicians should think about how to make America well again before minding others’ business, thank you very much,” wrote Hu Xijin, chief editor of the nationalistic tabloid.



Protesters wave US flags as they march to the US consulate in Hong Kong on September 8, 2019. Photo: AFP/Vivek Prakash

But some have raised the prospect of the United Kingdom following suit and banning or restricting entry by Chinese and Hong Kong officials and their family members.

The fact is that almost all incumbent and former Hong Kong officials and their family members are British nationals. The city’s leader Carrie Lam renounced her UK citizenship before assuming senior roles in the city’s government, but her husband and two sons are British nationals.

“If London moves in lockstep with Washington to sanction Hong Kong officials or ban their entry, quite a lot of them and their families will be affected. Yet just like the potential legal ambiguities and even lawsuits that the US sanctions may entail, London will face similar challenges if it bans entry by the family members of these Chinese and Hong Kong officials who are already UK citizens,” said Hong Kong-based current affairs commentator Lee Yee.

When party cadres begin to wonder if they need to devise a contingency plan if they are on the list, Beijing has been swift in hitting back. On Monday the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced countervailing measures against the latest US act on Hong Kong, including similar visa and entry restrictions against those who “acted egregiously” on Hong Kong-related issues.

But just like the US act that was coy about specific targets, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian did not come up with a list of the US officials and lawmakers that would be barred from entering China.

