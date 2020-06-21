The Middle East and North Africa are colorful canvases of amazing cultures, thrilling adventures, welcoming locals & great places and activities to enjoy with your loved ones, friends and family.

The two regions offer infinite possibilities of amazing experiences to be discovered and moments that you will cherish forever. Whether you want to rekindle your love life in a romantic getaway, enjoy an amazing trip with your family, or just fly solo and soak it all in, here are the top five Middle East tour destinations that you should visit in 2020-2021.

1.) Egypt

Egypt is home to over 3000-year-old Pharaonic civilization that continues to dazzle and amaze the world to this very day. It is the best place for a holiday if you’re looking for a rich cultural experience, some R&R in sunny sandy beaches, a cruise across the waters of the Nile, and more. The trick to making the most out of your trip lies in picking the right places to go, here are some quick pointers.

If what you’re looking for is traditional sightseeing and visiting the historical highlights of Egypt, then Cairo, Luxor & Aswan are your best bet. Most of the landmark sites Egypt is known for are located in these cities, making great destinations to include in your Egypt travel packages.

Just a highlight of the richness of these 3 cities, the Pyramids of Giza, Mighty Sphinx, the Egyptian museum of antiquities, the New Grand Egyptian Museum ( still under construction), the Valley of the Kings are all located in Cairo, Luxor & Aswan.

Old Cairo is the best destination for anyone looking to relive the “the good old days.” It is home to the famous Khan el Khalili Bazaar, the Hanging cathedral & the famous Hosary area. Old Cairo connects you with Islamic and Christian architecture displayed in the numerous mosques & churches.

On a day trip in Cairo, you will get to appreciate the details of the handmade products of the Khans craftsmen & enjoy a refreshing mint tea surrounded by laughter, humor and the company of the locals in a coffeehouse or “kahwa”.

Finally, for some crisp sunlight, a swim in the clear blue waters of the sea & some beach fun, visit the Red Sea. The red sea is surrounded by coastal cities & resorts. Hurghada, Dahab, and Sharm el-sheik are just some of them that offer top tier accommodations, beautiful coasts, diving & snorkeling areas.

The best time to explore Egypt differs based on what you want to do during your trip.

If sightseeing or a Nile cruise are top in your list, travel from 20th of March to the 20th of June. If you’re looking to hit the beach then from the 20th of June to the 22th of September is the best time to enjoy that crisp sun, just keep your sunscreen close at hand and enjoy.

2.) Turkey

Turkey is not just one of the 5 best places in the middle east to spend your vacation from our point of view, but apparently also the worldwide web. With part of it located in Asia and the other in Europe and being the birthplace of the ottoman empire, Turkey shares influences from three continents creating its own identity and a spectacular tourist hotspot.

Istanbul & Cappadocia are filled to the brim with delicious delicacies & fabulous places to discover among which is the Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, Bosphuros lake & Topkapi Palace, to name a few.

As the saying goes, the destination is as good as the journey. To get the fill of all that Turkey has to offer your best bet would be in April, May, September & October to enjoy more pleasant, warmer climates.

3.) Morocco

Le Maroc or Morocco, located in the northwestern part of Africa is infused with authenticity, the color blue & the famous imperial cities of Rabat, Meknes, Fez & Marrakech. Morocco is one of those countries you just fall in love with for the first time, filled with places where modern life and tradition merge into one.

Some of the places to look out for on your next trip to Morocco include the tanneries of Fez, where traditional dyeing techniques are still the name of the game. The Spice Market is also a great place to explore all that is eccentric and unique. If an amazing coast is where you want to be, look no further beyond the captivating cities of Agadir, Casablanca & Tangier.

If architectural marvels are your thing, sites such as the Mosque of Sultan Hassan the second and its decorations and massive halls will surely quench your thirst. The best time for Morocco vacations is between Spring or Autumn, (aka mid-March to May & September to October). The weather is generally warmer at these times allowing you to move freely and experience more with less effort.

4.) Jordan

Jordan, once the home of the Hashemite Kingdom, is a unique middle eastern vacation destination. Sharing borders with Israel, Saudi Arabia & Syria, Jordan is a melting point of cultures, traditions, and great touristic venues. The dead sea, the city of Amman & Rocky city of Petra to name a few are just some of the must-see places to visit in Jordan.

The best time to visit Jordan would be from March to May & September to November, Jordans spring & autumn months. This is the optimal time for you to explore the landmark sites of Jordan freely for a pleasurable experience & without taxing your body.

5.) Dubai

Dubai encapsulates all the elements of a Gulf adventure. One of the seven emirates of the UAE, Dubai is a tapestry of Luxury, serine deserts, towering buildings, and tradition.

Alongside the traditional historical sites such as the Dubai Museum & Abra creek crossing, you will find modern venues such as Burj Khalifa, Burg El-Arab, Dubai aquarium & underwater zoo. The view from the top of Burj Khalifa is truly breathtaking & the neon lights of the city truly make it a sight to behold.

Although Dubai is in the Gulf which is generally notorious for its hot climates, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any seasonal climate sweet spots. The best time to visit would be during winter from November to April. The country does tend to get more crowded from January to February due to Dubai’s shopping festival.

We hope this has opened your eyes to how amazing the Middle East really is. We are fully aware that with the recent outbreak of coronavirus, traveling has become riskier. But the situation is improving day by day. China, for example, has just shut down the last of its quarantine hospitals & all apple stores in China have reopened.

Moreover, sightseeing tours are still ongoing and touristic venues are all still open and receiving visitors daily. Researchers and medical professionals are sparing no effort in trying to create a vaccine.

Just follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization, stay safe, and wash your hands regularly and you’ll be set to enjoy your journey through the Middle East.