The number of investors with Bitcoin (BTC) holdings of 0.1 coins or more has broken into new all-time highs, Cointelegraph reported.

Data published by crypto data aggregator Glassnode on June 13 shows the number of wallets holding 0.1 BTC or more reaching a new record of 3,054,282 – beating out May 21’s previous record by 212 addresses.

The number of wallets holding 0.1 BTC or greater has steadily increased since spiking and falling as the 2017 bull run reached its peak, with new records above 2.75 million consistently being set since April 2019.

Bitcoin addresses storing 0.1 BTC or more: Glassnode

From August 2017 until January 2018, Bitcoin wallets holding at least 0.1 BTC jumped by 45% from 1.8 million to more than 2.6 million. By March 2015, the value of roughly 300,000 wallets had been reduced below 0.1 BTC.

A notable increase in BTC wallets storing 0.1 coins minimum has taken place since February as hype grew for Bitcoin’s block reward reduction.

Ethereum hodlers on the rise

The number of Ether (ETH) addresses holding 0.1 ETH or more has also been setting records in recent days, with 2,984,080 Ether wallets currently storing at least 0.1 coins.

Ether addresses storing 0.1 ETH or more: Glassnode

Unlike Bitcoin, the number of addresses representing 0.1 coins was unable to reclaim its previous record until April of this year, having oscillated between 2.4 million and 2.7 million since March 2018.

The last major bull trend drove an enormous increase in the number of ETH investors holding more than 0.1 coins, jumping roughly 400% from 500,000 in August 2017 to 2.4 million by February 2018.