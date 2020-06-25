JAKARTA – Japan’s Inpex Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell are in bitter conflict over Indonesia’s giant Masela natural gas project, slowing the US$20 billion venture to a crawl and raising questions whether it will be another decade before it gets off the ground. Shell has wanted out of the project since the new Joko Widodo […]
