JAKARTA – Japan’s Inpex Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell are in bitter conflict over Indonesia’s giant Masela natural gas project, slowing the US$20 billion venture to a crawl and raising questions whether it will be another decade before it gets off the ground. Shell has wanted out of the project since the new Joko Widodo […]
Indonesia’s Masela gas dream dead in the water
Royal Dutch Shell conflict with Japan's Inpex threatens to sink $20 billion venture aimed at reviving Indonesia's flagging gas sector