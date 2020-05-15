Like many music artists, Covid-19 has forced superstar Taylor Swift to cancel all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year.

However, fans can still experience her concerts online, China Daily reported.

The singer-songwriter announced that Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert, a one-hour special, will be broadcast at 10 pm ET/PT on May 17 by ABC (American Broadcasting Company).

Chinese fans will enjoy the same experience with TMElive under Tencent Music Entertainment Group launching the show simultaneously at 10:10 am on May 18, the report said.

Three music platforms under TME — QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo — will deliver the show on that day.

The concert was filmed Sept 9, 2019, at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, a historic hall with fans seeing Swift performing songs from her album, Lover, the singer-songwriter’s seventh album, which was released two weeks before the concert, the report said.

When the album was released in China, 15 million songs from the album were sold on TME’s music platforms, making it one of the best-selling albums from a Western artist.

Meanwhile, Swift has been enjoying a loved-up lockdown with her boyfriend of nearly four-years Joe Alwyn, 29, the UK’s Daily Mail reported.

And the 30-year-old Grammy Award-winning recording artist appeared to be perfecting her baking skills in isolation when she took to Instagram on Thursday to share the freshly baked cinnamon rolls she crafted.

“When you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet,” joked Swift in her post’s caption.

Since entering quarantine in March, Swift has been generously dishing out glimpses at her lavish lockdown with Alwyn and her three cats on Instagram, the Daily Mail reported.

Taylor also rocked her natural curls and confidently showed off her radiant, makeup-free complexion as she softly smirked for the camera.

A playful photo of one of Taylor Swift’s three cats during her pandemic isolation. Credit: Instagram.