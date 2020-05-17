Could this be the smoking “Covid-19” gun Five Eyes intelligence agencies are after? Or just another blind alley that will lead nowhere, just a slur against China?

According to Taiwan News, American and British intelligence agencies are now investigating a report that purports to have found evidence of a “shutdown” and “hazardous event” allegedly taking place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in mid-October, around the time the 2019 Military Games were held in Wuhan, China.

According to a report by NBC News, the agencies are examining a private analysis acquired by the London-based NBC News Verification Unit that states that cellphone activity ceased at a high-security section of the lab from Oct. 7 to Oct. 24, 2019.

The report also alleges that a “hazardous event” occurred at some point between Oct. 6 and Oct. 11, the report said.

The authors of the report are investigating the theory that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) started with a leak from the WIV given the fact that extensive research on SARS-like coronaviruses from bats was being carried out at the time in a biosafety level 4 lab.

The theory is being pushed by President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, for what appears to be political gain.

To date, Shi Zhengli (石正麗), also known as “Bat Woman,” the director for the WIV’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, denies that the virus leaked from her lab but has failed to allow a team of international experts to inspect the facility or have access to its records — a decision that can only spark further suspicion, the report said.

The document asserts that the mobile phone data indicates that the outbreak occurred “earlier than initially reported” and claims that the evidence presented “supports the release of Covid-19 at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” the report said.

The data for the report was compiled from commercially available telemetry data in Wuhan.

In a timeline of events derived from the data, the report cites a “hazardous event” occurring between Oct. 6 and 11 and a “substantial decrease in activity” from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24, the report said.

From Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, the report claims that there was “absolutely no traffic in the area surrounding WIV.” The authors of the report then allege that “roadblocks” were erected to prevent traffic from approaching the facility.

The authors claim their conclusions were based on device activity in and around the WIV, traffic patterns based on device activity, pattern or life analysis of devices, and open-source intelligence, the report said.

A paper published in Infection, Genetics and Evolution titled “Emergence of genomic diversity of recurrent mutations in SARS-CoV-2,” estimates the Covid-19 outbreak started as early as Oct. 6, 2019.

The researchers established this earliest starting date based on an analysis of the genetic trees of 7,666 SARS-CoV-2 genomes gathered from across the globe, the report said.

In addition, reports have started to stream in from athletes who participated in the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan who are now recalling experiencing illnesses very similar to Covid-19 while still in China.

The Games were held between Oct. 18 to Oct. 27, and participating athletes from France, Spain, Italy, Sweden reported telltale symptoms at the time, such as fever, sore throat, difficulty breathing, and flu-like symptoms, as well as weeks-long recoveries.