The famed gondoliers of Venice, are known for their romantic sojourns through the canal city, as well as gouging foreign tourists with exorbitant rates.

How time and a pandemic can change things.

Now a group of altruistic women — whose mission is preserving the distinctly Venetian tradition of rowing traditional, hand-crafted wooden gondolas — are redirecting their efforts amid the pandemic to serve their community, Laurie Baratti of Travel Pulse reported.

Members of the all-female, non-profit “Row Venice” are applying their skills in delivering groceries to Venice’s elderly residents, as well as others who’re unable to shop for themselves, via the city’s famous waterways, revealed Travel + Leisure.

These volunteer gondoliers are doing the dual service of delivering organic produce to Venetians with no other means to obtain it and transporting fruit and vegetables from a farmhouse located outside the city, the report said.

Customers in the historic center and Giudecca can place their orders online, and they’ll arrive directly via gondola, the group noted on its Instagram page.

Situated on the coast of northern Italy, the region in which Europe’s Covid-19 outbreak originated, Venice is among the areas where the Italian government is now preparing to ease its quarantine restrictions, the report said.

The country has been under strict lockdown orders since March 9, 2020, with citizens subject to stringent regulations on leaving their homes.

In some areas, the wearing of masks in public is mandated and those who leave the house must carry a “self-certification” form detailing their reasons for doing so, the report said.

The Local reported that the maximum fine for breaking quarantine rules in most areas is €3,000, although penalties in some regions could be even higher, and the most serious offenses can warrant prison terms.

The BBC reported that Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, will presently announce plans for gradually lifting Italy’s lockdown measures, the report said. He stated that this process might reasonably be expected to begin on Monday, May 4.

Since the onset of the coronavirus epidemic, Italy has recorded over 195,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with deaths totaling over 26,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

