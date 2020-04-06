China has taken some major punches from UFC star Conor McGregor.

The Irish fighter has ripped into the “barbaric” Chinese government for “ludicrously inhumane behavior,” after a report by a report by RTE claimed that some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) delivered from China to the Emerald Isle did not conform to the required safety standards, TalkSport reported.

McGregor has been particularly vocal on social media in urging his followers to stay at home and remain vigilant, whilst donating huge sums of his own money to help fight the coronavirus, the report said.

And it is fair to say the 31-year-old was less than impressed with the PPE delivered to Ireland.

“Truly horrendous,” he wrote. “Not only are the prices being raised by these people on all our items.

“Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, screen monitors, you name it. All jacked in price.

“The batches coming in are now of no use! Ludicrously inhumane behavior.”

Commenting on another post he saw from Fine Gael leader Leo Varadker which suggested the two countries would be working closely together, McGregor called the Chinese “barbaric.”

He continued: “Take back this thank you and offer of assistance, this instant! It is barbaric what has been done here.

“All the way throughout this pandemic. Barbaric!”

At the start of the year McGregor made a sensational return to the octagon when he annihilated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246, the report said.

However, it seems as though his plans to have a “three-fight season” in 2020 are on ice with the globe still reeling from the outbreak of this lethal virus, the report said.

McGregor announced Wednesday he is donating to hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, the Bleacher Report reported.

On his Twitter account, McGregor made the following pledge: “Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date.”

McGregor praised several hospitals: “St. James. Mater, Tallaght. Beaumont. Vincent’s. Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless them and keep them safe!”