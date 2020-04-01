Jule Lamm wanted to be a fighter pilot, flying P-51s and slamming bullets into enemy planes in the South Pacific.

Ever since he was a kid in the depression, he read bold tales of World War One pilots, including one German ace who mastered a maneuver no one else could do.

Three days after war was declared, he took the papers to his family to sign — he was going to be a pilot, a fighter ace — then he was sent to King City, Calif.

“I was getting near 8 hours, and I still hadn’t soloed yet,” said Lamm, about his flight training, “and I had a terrible instructor.”

He was beginning to think his fighter pilot dream was going to fizzle.

Then something amazing happened, another instructor took him under his wing, and “treated me like a human being,” laughs Lamm.

On the next flight, the instructor told him to spin it three times, and come out of it on prescribed heading — no easy feat in the Ryan PT-22, or any plane, actually.

Jule Lamm of Santa Monica, Calif., with a Ryan PT-22 trainer. Credit: Jim Makichuk for Asia Times.

Things were going well, until Lamm spotted a plane directly in their path. Somehow, he was able to pull the plane out of the spin, and avoid catastrophe. The instructor would later remark, “Jule, if you hadn’t done that, we’d have been done for.”

Finally, it was time. The instructor took Jule to a deserted strip with a big telephone pole on one end of the runway.

“You’re too dangerous to fly with,” he joked, “and I want you to do three touch-and -goes, on your own.”

Not only did Lamm manage the landings without smacking the pole, he did it in a strong crosswind — it did the trick, he was a keeper from then on in.

Before I tell you more about Jule Lamm, there’s one more tale to tell.

On his third flight in the Ryan PT-22, his confidence brimming and all gung-ho, he decided to try the German ace maneuver, he read about as a child — he was going to make it, or not.

He completed the loop — “it was egg-shaped,” says Lamm — and while upside down, he righted his plane, and exited in the other direction.

Maneuver complete!

Transport duty

“It was like going from a sports car to a dump truck,” says Lamm, now 96 and living in Santa Monica, where he grew up.

He would be assigned to fly troop carriers and transport planes – C-46 Commandos, C-47 Skytrains and DC-3s – not fighter planes … and he was headed to the South Pacific, where things were heating up.

“I was shot at many times, and everything missed,” says Lamm, a retired optometrist, “but the mosquitoes never did miss, and I caught everything you could (in the tropics).”

Logging hundreds of hours, he would island hop for months on end, recalling once that he surprised a “Jap patrol, while flying low over the trees at about 150 mph.”

Curtiss C-46 in flight (S/N 41-5159), the first C-46 built, and Curtiss P-40F (S/N 41-13997). (U.S. Air Force photo)

I asked him how he managed to navigate over those large bodies of Pacific water with such precision.

Lamm said there was a clear piece of glass on the floor with lines on it, which showed which way the wind was blowing over the water to measure drift — this helped greatly in determining if they were on course or not.

“If I was flying, I didnt use the radio at all, ” added Lamm, “I didn’t want to end up (being named) on Tokyo Rose’s radio show. Sometimes, she’d be talking about us.

“If I was co-pilot, I’d be watching the engines, or looking for enemy planes.”

Aside from stints in sick bay, Lamm said the food was terrible, just enough to subsist on.

“I used to dream about eating a golden brown baked potato, ” he laughs.

Post-war Japan

As luck, or bad luck, would have it, Jule was chosen to be in the first wave of US aircraft to land in post-war Japan.

They were ordered to take specific headings, otherwise, they might be fired on. Thankfully, they landed without incident.

The devastation was incredible, he recounted, there was literally nothing left.

He recalls being shocked by the bizarre image of Japanese troops refueling American planes after they had landed — an image that has never left him.

This was a fierce enemy … this had been a terrible, hard fought war.

He and his crew were afraid they’d be knifed on a packed trolley car, so they stood back to back. He admits he kept his hand on his sidearm, a Colt, the entire time they were there.

Curious children would walk up to them — they had never seen American before — and say, “B-29! B-29! … Boom, boom, boom!”

Bomb damage in Tokyo. The B-29 raid is considered the most deadly in history. Credit: USAF.

But no one ever really messed with them.

In fact, in his spare time he would visit Japanese hospitals, where he made many friends among patients and doctors.

“Everybody in that hospital out-ranked me, so I don’t know why they let me in, ” he says.

He recounts that locals were warned via loudspeaker announcements, that possession of any weapon was a “serious offense.”

Later, he would see Tokyo from the air and also Hiroshima – the destruction was overwhelming – and it began to change him. Later in life, he would have misgivings about the atomic bomb and the toll it took on human lives.

But it was a day in the Philippines, that would finally push him to leave military life behind.

He was helping guide the construction of an airstrip, when he noticed many adults carrying small wooden boxes over their shoulders. He asked a Filipina, what gives?

“She said, they’re carrying their dead children. That was when I realized, there were better ways in life, than killing people,” says Lamm, who would rack up 6,000 flight hours in his military and civilian flight career.

A different America

Lamm would go straight to UCLA after the war, become a succesful optometrist and marry Judy, the love of his life.

They would have three children and six grandchildren.

“She was the best thing that ever happened in my life, ” says Lamm, “and when she died, it was the worst day in my life.”

He kept up his flying, too, buying a Cessna which he kept at Santa Monica Airport.

I asked him point-blank, how life for his generation, compared to today’s Covid-19 nightmare.

“My earliest recollection was terrible times,” Lamm said, “it was the depression and there was no government help, no money anywhere.”

He recalls asking his mother for a toy that cost 25 cents, and was told they could not afford it. It was a lesson he would never forget.

Jule Lamm after realizing his dream of flying a P-51 Mustang fighter. Credit: Jim Makichuk for Asia Times.

He would eventually get a job selling the Saturday Evening Post and selling hairbrushes. It wasn’t a lot of money, but work gave him renewed confidence.

“The way I looked at it, with each rejection I got at the door, I was one step closer to making a sale. This is what kept me going.”

“It was a different America then,” Lamm says.

“One day, a man knocked on our door, saying he had not eaten all day. He was willing to do work for food. My mother set a table for him in the backyard, with a tablecloth, and fed him.

“I said, Mom, that’s our food, what are we going to eat? She said, ‘If he eats well, he’ll do good work’.

“It seemed the United States was much more capable of solving problems then,” he added. “America was the jack of all trades, and the master of none.”

A dream fulfilled

It would be years later, 2015 in fact, but Lamm would realize his P-51 Mustang dream.

A fellow named Richard Pack, a P-51 owner, agreed to take Lamm on the ride of his life. Pack rode up front, while Lamm sat behind him, in command of the stick as he did rolls and loops above 300 knots.

“It has so much power,” says Lamm, “and I could have easily flown that plane (in the war).”

I asked if it was tricky landing it, having to look out the sides of that long nose.

“Not a problem at all” says Lamm, “no problem whatsoever.”