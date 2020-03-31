Live version of coronavirus map

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people worldwide with nearly three-quarters of the deaths in Europe, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center and official sources.

A total of 40,636 deaths have been recorded across the world, including 29,305 in Europe, with Italy registering 12,428, followed by Spain with 8,269 and China with 3,305.

Since the virus emerged, 823,479 global infections have been confirmed, more than half of them in Europe, which has 440,928.

The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December, according to a toll published on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.

There have been 3,415 deaths in the US from the virus, the Baltimore-based university said, more than the 3,309 reported by China.