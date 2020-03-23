Opera star Plácido Domingo shocked fans on Sunday after announcing he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on his Facebook page, CNN reported.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19,” he wrote.

“My family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”

Domingo said that he is currently in good health but decided to get tested after experiencing “fever and cough symptoms.”

He encouraged his fans to wash their hands and follow the guidelines and regulations that local governments have put in place, CNN reported.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon,” Domingo wrote.

“Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”

The 79-year-old Spanish tenor resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera last year, after being accused of sexual harassment, CNN reported.

While Domingo denied all allegations, the Los Angeles Opera’s independent investigation into 10 allegations of sexual harassment by Domingo were found to be credible earlier this month, CNN reported.

“I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry,” he said at the time.

“My apology was sincere and wholehearted,” he said. “But I know what I haven’t done, and I will deny it again.”

Domingo joins a growing list of celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and NBA stars Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert.

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband is also in hospital with Covid-19, adding the Minnesota Democrat to the growing list of lawmakers touched by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain has jumped to 2,182, up from 1,720, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 33,089, up from 28,572.