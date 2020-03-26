While many sports leagues around the world are shutting down and locking down, the German Football League (DFL) has expressed its determination to finish the 2019/2020 season, China.org.cn reported.

The DFL board told the 36 first and second division clubs that it intends to continue its efforts to organize games behind closed doors relying on a minimum of staff after an emergency meeting this Tuesday afternoon, the report said.

The board recommended a further delay due to the coronavirus crisis until at least April 30. The clubs are expected to support the proposal at their next general meeting on March 31.

A finish to the season by the end of June remains the primary goal, the associations said. The DFL announced it was working on plans to run games with the lowest possible number of people involved.

Games behind closed doors are the most likely option, the report said.

Fredi Bobic said that Bundesliga clubs might have to get ready to play games every day as soon as it is possible. The 1996 European Champion and current sporting director of Eintracht Frankfurt underlined: “In the worst case, we have to play every day to get this done.”

Despite growing infection figures and strict rules, the league association is digging in to avoid an early-season end by all means, the report said, postponing play until April 2.

Cologne CEO Alexander Wehrle, Peter Peters (Schalke 04), Jan-Christian Dreesen (FC Bayern), Oliver Leki (SC Freiburg), Stefan Schneekloth (Holstein Kiel), Rudiger Fritsch (Darmstadt 98), Oke Goettlich (St. Pauli), DFL CEO Christian Seifert and DFL director Ansgar Schwenken said the decision was made unanimously.

Always considering new developments, the postponement opens doors for several options the panel pointed out. The DFL said it would go on trying to secure every one of the 56,000 jobs in football, not including the players.

Regular training sessions aren’t possible at present. Most sides count on a home training session to keep a certain fitness level.

Several clubs have been unable to set up small training groups after gatherings of more than two people have been prohibited by health authorities throughout the country. The state of Bavaria has even stricter instructions.

The Berlin-based prestigious virologist Christian Drosten said German football would have to live with games behind closed doors until spring next year.

Several clubs announced their playing staff has accepted and initiated substantial wage cuts, and would use the savings to secure the jobs of the rest of the staff.

Meanwhile, former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness believes the coronavirus pandemic will have a lasting effect on transfer fees, DW.com reported.

“I can’t imagine €100m transfers in the near future,“ he told German football magazine Kicker in an interview on Thursday. “Transfer fees will drop, the amounts will not recover to the previous level in the next two or three years. There will very likely be a new football world.”

Sports fans are starving for any kind of sporting event, even if it’s virtual.

NASCAR and Fox Sports might have started airing virtual races out of pandemic-induced necessity, but it appears their efforts paid off.

Fox has revealed that the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on March 22nd drew 903,000 viewers on FS1, making it the highest-rated esports TV program to date.

It was also the most-watched broadcast on FS1 since mass sports event cancellations on March 12th and the most-watched sports broadcast on cable that Sunday, although those last two feats weren’t too difficult given the dearth of live sports.