TOKYO — There’s no shortage of reasons to worry “irrational exuberance” is coursing through Japan’s stock market.

They include the high odds Japan entered 2024 in recession, fallout from China’s economic slowdown, reforms failing to keep pace with investor enthusiasm and a dearth of confidence at Bank of Japan headquarters that the economy is ready to live without quantitative easing (QE).

Now there’s a new reason to worry Nikkei 225 bulls have gotten ahead of themselves: zombies.

The last 11 years of so-called “Abenomics” were supposed to be a golden era for Japan Inc retooling. In December 2012, Shinzo Abe grabbed the premiership pledging to cut bureaucracy, modernize labor markets, rekindle innovation, launch a startup boom, empower women and restore Tokyo’s place as Asia’s top money center.

Yet a new report by research company Teikoku Databank suggests Abe’s real legacy was growing the ranks of the corporate walking dead. The number of zombies, or companies that are unprofitable but not seeking liquidation, jumped about 30% to an 11-year high of roughly 250,000, or 17% of the total number of unsound companies.

Surely, the pandemic played a role in the zombification. The number of zombie firms jumped by nearly a third between 2021 and 2022. But the important point is that so many companies were barely breathing even before Covid-19 hit.

For Japan, the pandemic crystallized Warren Buffett’s famous observation that “only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” Covid had that effect, exposing an unhealthy amount of skinny dipping among Japan’s corporate chieftains.

What helped keep the tide from going out year after year was the BOJ’s epic liquidity programs, especially on Abe’s watch. In March 2013, Abe hired Haruhiko Kuroda as BOJ governor to defeat deflation once and for all.

Kuroda acted immediately to corner the government bond market and hoard stocks via exchange-traded funds. Within five years, Kuroda expanded the BOJ’s balance sheet to the point where it topped Japan’s US$4.7 trillion economy.

Yet the BOJ’s hyper-aggressive policies backfired in a number of ways.

One, the yen’s resulting plunge left Japan highly susceptible to high energy and food costs in recent years. Two, by prioritizing monetary easing over reforms, the government failed to convince CEOs to hike wages. So, inflation is now rising faster than wages.

Japan’s weakening yen points to deeper economic problems. Image: Facebook

The BOJ’s largesse year after year took the onus off companies to restructure, innovate or take risks. All too many rode the steady waves of free cash flowing from the BOJ and saw little need for disruption or increasing productivity.

The results are now becoming hard to dismiss, even as Japanese stocks go gangbusters. The Nikkei is trading near 34-year highs as overseas capital zooms Tokyo’s way.

The rally partly reflects Japan’s safe-haven status. In a chaotic geopolitical climate, Japanese assets seem a tame place to be. It also reflects efforts over the last decade to strengthen corporate governance.

Beginning in 2014, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party passed a UK-like stewardship code to increase returns on investment and encouraged companies to increase returns on equity. Those tweaks are now paying off.

Earlier this month, the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) began releasing a list of companies planning to boost capital efficiency in a move to attract more overseas investors.

“The exchange plans to update the list every month, in hopes of applying pressure on companies to improve their returns, through naming and shaming,” said CLSA Japan strategist Nicholas Smith.

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal speaks for many when he says “Japan is entering a transformational decade. Structural change driven by new mandates from the government and TSE will optimize capital allocation.” Asia’s second-biggest economy, Goyal says, is entering a “golden age” from which investors are keen to profit.

Hikaru Yasuda, chief equity strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, thinks the Nikkei 225 may be destined for 40,000 by mid-2024. The index closed at 36,226 on January 24.

Yet there’s a real question of whether Japan Inc has altered its ways commensurate with the level of excitement on the part of global funds.

The irony here is that when US Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan warned of “irrational exuberance” in December 1996, he was referring to Japan. Though the implication was that US tech stocks valuations were then running too high, Greenspan was talking about Tokyo’s “bubble economy” era.

Now it’s Japan’s turn to be under a similar microscope. Last year, both the Nikkei 225 and broader Topix indexes were among the biggest winners anywhere, surging more than 25%. The Nikkei is already up another 8%-plus so far this year.

The BOJ’s failure to “taper” or offer a plan for stepping away from QE has the Nikkei bulls running ever faster.

“It has been our long-held view that April is the earliest that the BOJ would consider raising interest rates and ending yield curve control,” notes Kristina Clifton, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

It could take longer than that, of course. One central assumption is that BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is waiting to see how the annual “shunto” wage negotiations fare this year.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has all the QE power in his hands. Image: Twitter / Screengrab

“Drawing on the first shunto results released mid-March and the April branch managers’ meeting, the BOJ will be able to confirm the sustainability of wages and exit negative interest rate policy in April,” analysts at Barclays argue in a note. “Thereafter, we expect gradual rate hikes from the second half of 2024 but policy rates should remain well below neutral.”

At the same time, Bank of America called the Japan rally “déjà vu” in a recent note, comparing it with the April-June 2023 Nikkei surge. “We see many similarities too with last year’s rally,” BofA said, noting that it was driven by last year’s union wage hikes.

Yet SMBC Nikko’s Yasuda, the chief equity strategist, argues this year’s bullishness among foreign investors has greater momentum as funds play a “long game.”

This strategy might seem more likely to be right had Abe, who stepped down in September 2020 and since deceased, done more to increase competitiveness, incentivize innovation and create more economic energy from the ground up.

Abe’s successor, Yoshihide Suga, did zero in his 12 months in power to raise the economy’s game. Nor has current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida implemented any notable upgrades since September 2021.

The big question no one can answer yet is whether corporate governance tweaks to date were the game-changer some Nikkei bulls believe.

Of course, Japan isn’t the only major market that might be a bit frothy. As bond guru Bill Gross, the billionaire co-founder of Pimco, tells Bloomberg, US stock valuations are “much too high.” Gross thinks a price-to-earnings ratio of about 19 for the S&P 500 is inconsistent with recession risks and high US bond yields.

“Ultimately, PE ratios have to get more in balance with real interest rates which are relatively high,” Gross says.

China has the opposite problem at the moment. Beijing is considering a $278 billion stock rescue package as mainland shares plunge. The People’s Bank of China will cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks in early February to help put a floor under a $6 trillion stock rout.

Foreign investors continue to “reduce their risk exposure” to China and harbor “bearish expectations” for business conditions, says Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign exchange strategist for Mizuho Bank.

In Japan’s case, though, the zombie factor is an added wrinkle. Since 2001, the BOJ has been trying to perfect its QE program. That was particularly so after the 2008 “Lehman shock” and 2013 when the BOJ really hit the monetary gas.

The BOJ flooded Japan with yen to reanimate zombie companies and industries. Yet it inadvertently zombified not just markets, but entire swaths of the economy.

Now Kishida and Ueda’s BOJ are left with an unpalatable choice to throttle back monetary support and tolerate increased bankruptcies and higher unemployment. For 25 years now, Tokyo has generally sided against letting inefficient and unprofitable companies fail.

All this means anyone surprised by the BOJ’s leaving negative rates in place this week — or over the last six months, for that matter — hasn’t been paying attention. There’s every reason, not least the legions of zombies, to doubt the BOJ will hike rates as soon as April.

Ueda’s press conference this week left economists mixed on the BOJ’s confidence in withdrawing liquidity. As Takeshi Yamaguchi, chief economist at Morgan Stanley MUFG, puts it, BOJ policymakers remain “cautious.” He says “there’s uncertainty about the broadness and the extent. It is necessary to check whether the virtuous wage-price cycle is spreading.”

Yet another problem is that bankruptcies are surging at a moment when Japan may be in recession. Any further increase in corporate zombies could further depress wages. All this means that hopes for a virtuous cycle of wage gains that fuels a consumption boom might not be in the cards for 2024.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in the hot seat. Image: Screengrab / ABC News

A government in disarray hardly helps. Will scandals distracting Kishida’s party from addressing economic cracks reduce the BOJ’s appetite for risking a backlash from politicians for raising rates?

In mid-December, Tokyo prosecutors raided the headquarters of two different arms of the ruling LDP. Political chaos “may put downward pressure on Japanese equity markets,” warns Rie Nishihara, strategist at JPMorgan Chase.

As Kishida’s premiership staggers along with the economy and the corporate zombie factor makes moribund headlines, Nikkei bulls may have more reason to run and hide than they seem to realize.

