Subscribe now for a Special Holiday Price of only $49/year instead of $249, valid until February 17

Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends

David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including the risk of widening the Middle East conflict to involve Iran and its proxies, the upcoming Taiwan election, and the state of Russia’s crawling offensive in Ukraine.

At the turn of the year, China in a superior strategic position

Uwe Parpart writes that China’s President Xi Jinping intends to waste no time to make the most of the US’s weak strategic position with Washington in a de facto war with Russia and on the verge of being pulled into a military confrontation in the Middle East.

Military conflict risks: Middle East crisis remains volatile

David Woo analyses the results of the RIWI-Unbound Military Conflict survey, which underscores the highly volatile situation in the Middle East. This week, the share of Israeli respondents who expect military tensions with Iran to increase rose to a six-week high of 40 percent.

Investment themes in a polarizing world

David Woo and Scott Foster examine various investment options linked to reserve diversification from US Treasuries with term premiums declining sharply since October, as well as onshoring, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and more.

Russia-Ukraine solution to prove elusive in 2024

James Davis writes that Moscow aims to systematically destroy Ukrainian capabilities for sustained warfare and undermine the population’s support for the Zelensky government, as well as the public’s will to resist Russia’s war aims.