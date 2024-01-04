TOKYO — In the closing weeks of 2023, US Republicans ratcheted up demands that President Joe Biden keep a hard line on China.

Biden, of course, is way ahead of the party that his predecessor Donald Trump hopes to lead to victory in November. Since January 2021, Biden has limited Beijing’s access to technology vital to raising its economic and security game with surgical and relentless precision.

Yet the renewed focus on China is a stark reminder of the central role Asia will play in upcoming US elections — and not in a good way.

Just about the only thing on which Biden’s Democratic Party and Republicans loyal to Trump agree is blaming China, and Asia more generally, for America’s economic challenges.

This will make the region the geopolitical piñata of choice for liberals, conservatives and the dwindling ranks of moderates in Washington this year.

All this poses big economic uncertainties, says David Kelly, global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. His “base case forecast” for the US in 2024 is “2% growth, 0 recessions, 2% inflation and 4% unemployment.”

However, Kelly says, “It should be recognized that there are many potential risks to this outlook.”

Along with the US election, Kelly adds that among “many potential risks to this outlook” is the “lagged consequences of higher interest rates and very significant geopolitical tension. Any of these issues, or something else entirely, has the potential to trigger recession in a slow-growing US economy.”

That something else could be political blood sport ahead of the November 5 election.

It doesn’t require much imagination to see Trump running with his Republican party’s new “axis of evil” narrative, expanded from a previous Iran, Iraq and North Korea grouping to include China and Russia, to threaten everything from trade sanctions to military action to even canceling US debt axis members hold.

Trump has said he would “enact aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership” of a broad range of US assets, bar Americans broadly from investing in China and phase in a complete ban on imports of key categories of Chinese-made goods like electronics, steel and pharmaceuticals.

“We will impose stiff penalties on China and all other nations as they abuse us,” Trump declared at a recent campaign rally. He has also recently vowed to impose “a bold series of reforms to completely eliminate dependence on China in all critical areas.”

Trump is threatening more trade sanctions on China. Image: YouTube

In May 2016, then-presidential candidate Trump shook global debt markets when he told CNBC: “I would borrow, knowing that if the economy crashed, you could make a deal. And if the economy was good, it was good. So, therefore, you can’t lose.”

Trump’s team scrambled to do cleanup, insisting that Trump wasn’t considering defaulting on the debt undergirding the reserve currency. But in May 2020, the Washington Post detailed how Trump’s inner circle wanted to use Treasury securities as a pressure point in the China trade war.

China is the globe’s second-biggest holder of US Treasury securities after Japan. Critics point out that Biden crossed a financial red line himself by freezing some of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves over Moscow’s Ukraine invasion, the so-called “weaponization” of the dollar.

But in a second term, which would begin in January 2025, Team Trump is already laying out how unhinged his next administration might be. This could include an executive branch power grab that neuters Congress’ responsibility over America’s purse strings.

A Trump 2.0 administration would also be sure to turn Biden’s efforts to curtail China’s access to US technology including high-end semiconductors up to 11. Trump also might seek to settle scores with industries that pushed back on his first-term policies.

“Under a new Trump presidency, sectors like traditional energy may benefit from shifts in tax and regulatory burdens, while big tech could face heightened scrutiny,” economists at Union Bancaire Privée argue in a note to clients.

Biden, too, might ratchet up the anti-China atmospherics to revive his dismal poll numbers and to neutralize attacks against his son, Hunter Biden.

Republicans are hellbent on proving their allegations that, in addition to business dealings in Ukraine, Biden’s family engaged in influence-peddling and shady transactions involving Chinese companies. Beginning in February 2023, the US House Oversight Committee held a series of hearings concerning Hunter Biden.

This theory has Republicans conducting an official impeachment inquiry. Pundits in Washington reckon President Biden’s best defense against this China profiteering chatter is going even harder at President Xi Jinping’s Communist Party.

Doing so would dash any hopes for a Sino-US detente following Biden’s much-ballyhooed San Francisco summit with Xi in November, their first meeting in a year. Relations nosedived after the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February.

Amid high tensions over Taiwan and China cozying up to Russia, Biden and Xi pledged to renew military-to-military communications.

As Biden put it, the priority is “open, clear, direct communications” to avoid “vital miscalculations on either side” that might lead to accidents. At the time, Xi declared his commitment to “stable, healthy and sustainable” ties with Washington.

The Taiwan issue might move to center stage as the island holds presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, democratic contests that are testing Beijing’s patience for talk of independence.

“US-China ties remain fundamentally competitive and stabilizing efforts will continue to be vulnerable to both foreseeable and unforeseeable stresses in the year ahead, including presidential election politics in Taiwan and the US,” notes Rick Waters, an analyst at the Eurasia Group.

Increased trade friction is arguably the last thing China wants. In 2023, foreign direct investment in China cratered for the first time in decades. Some of the negativity reflects fears of intensifying scrutiny of foreign firms and investors’ ability to trust audits and so basic due diligence.

A clerk counts renminbi banknotes at a bank in Huaibei city in east China’s Anhui province. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP

The outflows have Xi and Premier Li Qiang redoubling private-sector reform efforts. Yet as 2024 begins, and Beijing telegraphs a fresh crackdown on China’s virtual economy, overseas funds don’t quite know what to think about the trajectory of Asia’s top economic power.

This goes for Washington, too. Biden has argued that no world leader would relish swapping places with Xi. China’s leader, after all, confronts a slowing economy, a deepening property crisis, record youth unemployment and hard decisions on Taiwan. What’s more, Biden wonders if these conflicting pressures might make Xi’s party more dangerous.

Others see the potential for more aggressive economic policy. “Keep a lookout on China for potentially more generous fiscal and monetary policy stimulus measures that may stoke positive animal spirits in the short to medium term for China and Hong Kong stock markets,” says Kelvin Wong, analyst at OANDA.

That becomes harder if China is cast in an even bigger bogeyman role ahead of the November elections. Here, Asian exchange rates are sure to play their own starring role. And this means Japan, too.

In 2023, the yen was the worst-performing currency among the 10 rich nations for a third consecutive year, down 9%.

In November, Biden’s Treasury Department concluded that no major trading partners were manipulating currency rates. That was despite China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam finding their way onto the Treasury’s watchlist.

The failure by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to slam China’s currency regime ran afoul of many Republicans. Of course, one could argue that given China’s troubles, a weaker yuan is wholly consistent with economic fundamentals. Perhaps Yellen worried about the optics of hitting China without singling out US ally Japan.

Yet here, too, all bets might be off if Biden seeks to buttress his anti-China bona fides. Especially as Trump, the presumptive favorite for Republican nominee, pivots toward taking on Biden’s record on Asia more directly.

This could be Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s worst nightmare. Kishida was Shinzo Abe’s foreign minister when the late Japanese leader kowtowed to Trump. In November 2016, Abe was the first world leader to race to Trump Tower in New York for an audience with the US president-elect.

Abe got zero in return, not even a pass for Japan as Trump slapped prohibitive tariffs on steel and other vital commodities. The asymmetry in their “bromance” hurt Abe politically. It rankled the Tokyo establishment that the mercurial US leader basically had three pals in global leadership circles: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Abe. Talk about a bad look.

Kishida has indeed courted Biden, supporting Washington’s hard line on China and Russia and offering aid to Ukraine, including visiting Kiev to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The specter of a Biden loss in November has Kishida’s team hedging its bets to some extent. Hence Kishida taking time out of a busy schedule in April to meet with a visiting Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor angling to out-Trump Trump.

Kishida and Biden in a Covid era embrace. Image: Twitter Screengrab

Yet after seeing the chaos of his first term – and how it emboldened Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions – the Tokyo establishment has little interest in a Trump 2.0 White House.

Both Biden and the Republicans should be careful not to overplay their hands, however. In 2023, the US national debt topped US$34 trillion for the first time.

That dubious milestone came 51 days after Moody’s Investors Service threatened to yank away Washington’s last AAA credit rating and just weeks ahead of deadlines for Congress to agree to new federal funding plans.

Whatever the result, “US elections could result in a more fiscally expansionary outcome, another potential catalyst for higher bond yields,” say analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Analysts at UBP add that “unchecked fiscal spending, as well as increasing deficits further, could trigger a resurgence of inflation, challenging the Fed’s control over the economy.”

Economists at Bank of America note that “one option Congress will face at the end of 2025 is a decision on the Trump tax cuts. If Congress is serious about correcting the increasingly concerning trajectory of debt-to-gross domestic product, it would not extend the Trump tax cuts.”

While this “wouldn’t be enough fiscal adjustment to correct the current trajectory,” BofA says, “it will likely be the first real test of Congress’ resolve around the increasingly unsustainable fiscal path.”

All this is coming to a head amid growing doubts about the US dollar. It might not take much to provoke Xi’s men in Beijing to pull the plug on their US Treasury holdings.

If markets got wind of China selling large blocks of the $860 billion of Washington’s debt it holds, chaos would follow. Even news that Tokyo is refusing to add to its $1.1 trillion of Treasuries could devastate markets.

However the next 306 days play out, Asia is sure to be dragged more and more into the most raucous US election in memory, crucially and worryingly at a moment of maximum anxiety for the global economy.

