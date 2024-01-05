China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan will all have more semiconductor production capacity than the United States at the end of 2024, according to the latest World Fab Forecast released by SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association.

Semiconductor fabrication facility construction data shows that more than 80% of the world’s fab capacity is still located in Asia, with this year’s estimated percentage slightly higher than last year’s.

China’s share of worldwide capacity is forecast to rise from 26% to 27% in 2024, while America’s remains slightly below 10% and Europe’s under 9%. US and EU efforts to rebuild their domestic chip supply chains are unlikely to bear much fruit until 2025 at the earliest.

Total worldwide fab capacity is expected to rise by 6.4% to exceed 30 million wafers per month (WPM) in 2024, marking a new record high. Calculated in terms of 200mm (8-inch) wafer equivalents, global capacity rose 5.5% last year to 29.6 million wafers per month.

SEMI expects operations to begin at 42 new fabs this year, up significantly from 11 in 2023 and 29 in 2022. The new facilities will produce wafer diameters ranging from 300mm (12-inch) at the large fabs run by TSMC, Samsung, Intel and other industry leaders to 100mm (4-inch) for specialty applications.

Capacity growth is being led by leading-edge logic (Intel) and foundry (TSMC) applications, including high-performance computing and AI, and by power semiconductors for electric vehicles. Production of silicon carbide power semiconductors is now migrating from 150mm (6-inch) to 200mm (8-inch) wafers.

Source: SEMI data, chart by Asia Times

Operations are expected to begin at 18 new fabs in China this year, lifting the nation’s capacity by 13% to 8.6 million wafers per month.

Fab capacity is forecast to rise by 4.2% to 5.7 million wafers per month in Taiwan, by 5.4% to 5.1 million in South Korea, by 2% to 4.7 million in Japan, by 6% to 3.1 million in America and by 3.6% to 2.7 million in Europe and the Middle East (Israel), according to SEMI’s estimates.

Capacity is forecast to rise by 4% to 1.7 million wafers per month in Southeast Asia, bringing the Asian total to 26 million wafers per month or 4.5 times America and Europe’s capacity combined.

TSMC and other semiconductor foundries (contract manufacturers) are forecast to account for nearly a third of total capacity by the end of 2024, followed by Intel and other integrated circuit producers at just over 20%, discrete semiconductors at 14%, DRAM at 13%, NAND flash memory at 12% and analog devices at 8%.

Driven by vehicle electrification, discrete and analog capacity is rising at an annual rate of nearly 10%. Memory makers, emerging from a severe downturn, are forecast to expand their production capacity by 4% in 2024.

According to SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha (previously CEO of GlobalFoundries), “The heightened global attention on the strategic importance of semiconductor manufacturing to national and economic security is a key catalyst of these trends.”

What, then, explains the relatively slow growth and continued low level of semiconductor production in the US and EU, where politicians are aiming to reduce dependence on imports by doubling their shares of global capacity?

One reason is that the first subsidy under the Biden administration’s CHIPS Act was not announced until December 2023 and it amounted to only $35 million for a BAE Systems factory in New Hampshire that makes semiconductors for use in fighter jets and satellites.

“Next year,” said Commerce Secretary Raimondo, “we’ll get into some of the bigger ones with leading-edge fabs. A year from now I think we will have made 10 or 12 similar announcements, some of them multi-billion dollar announcements.”

That, plus the fab construction plans of Intel, Micron and TSMC, suggests significant increases in US capacity starting in 2025. TSMC’s Arizona fab construction project has been delayed until then by labor shortages and disputes with unions.

In Germany, semiconductor subsidies have been disrupted by a court ruling on the constitutionality of the government budget. Grants to Intel amounting to 9.9 billion euros out of a total investment of 30 billion euros in Magdeburg, Saxony-Anhalt, are at risk of an unfavorable court ruling.

Saxony-Anhalt State Minister for Economic Affairs told the FT that “It would be an utter disaster for the image of Germany as a place to invest, because it would show that you just can’t rely on this country anymore.”

It would also put Germany at a severe disadvantage in competition with Israel, the US, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and China, all of which are aggressively subsidizing their semiconductor industries.

On December 26, it was announced that Israel will provide Intel with a $3.2 billion grant toward at $25 billion fab it plans to build there – despite the ongoing war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, China’s semiconductor import substitution campaign is running flat out. Shipments of ASML’s most advanced DUV lithography systems to China have been banned, but operations at SMIC’s new 300mm fab in Shanghai appear likely to begin in the first half of this year.

China’s SMIC chipmaker has transcended US sanctions. Image: Twitter / Global Times

It will be the largest fab yet built by the leading Chinese foundry, producing what are often called “legacy” devices with 28nm and larger design rules but “well-established mass market” is a more appropriate description.

The near-term risk to US and other foreign semiconductor makers is not that China will flood the world market with 28nm chips at subsidized prices but rather that their own sales to China will decline.

China buys about 30% of the world’s semiconductors but still only makes about 10%. As that percentage rises toward 20%, the US and other countries may come to find that they are subsidizing overcapacity.

Follow this writer on X: @ScottFo83517667