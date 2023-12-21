Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends

David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including the year-end closing results of the Unbound Global Polarization Index, which ended higher for a second consecutive year.

Military conflict risks: Houthis’ indiscriminate attacks reduce regional war risk

David Woo analyses the results of the RIWI-Unbound Military Conflict survey, which tracks military conflict risks rising in the Middle East, with the share of Israeli respondents who expect military conflict with Iran to intensify over the next few weeks rising to a recent 41% high.

Investment themes in a polarizing world

David Woo and Scott Foster examine various investment options linked to Russia’s commitment to putting a floor under oil prices, reserve diversification from US Treasuries, onshoring, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and more.

Putin wants victory, not a ceasefire

James Davis writes that peace agreements or truces between Ukraine and Russia are unlikely while the current Ukrainian government remains in power. The deteriorating situation on the front is, moreover, exacerbating divisions among the ruling Ukrainian elites.