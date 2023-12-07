Broadcasting live on X (formerly known as Twitter) last Thursday, Tesla’s CEO (and X owner) Elon Musk said that the Tesla Cybertruck is a car of the future “that looks like the future.”

The design is bold. Not just due to the unusual shape and the stainless steel finish, but also in the product offerings. The stainless steel panels and finish are reminiscent of the ill-fated DeLorean DMC-12 that, while beloved for its starring role in the Back to the Future franchise, was otherwise disastrous for the company and a rather lackluster car with many issues.

Delorean. Photo: Road and Track

The angular shape, flat surfaces and triangular roof line of the Cybertruck look like nothing else currently on sale. The vehicle is very different from the traditional Tesla lineup of cars that are more curved and jelly mold-like in their appearance. This means they’re highly aerodynamic, with reduced drag to maximize their electric range.

Inconsistent brand identity

Automotive manufacturers typically have a design language that underscores all of their vehicles, clearly indicating the brand. This could be signified by a consistent grille design or the shape and form of their cars. Take, for example, the kidney-shaped grille on BMWs – or Mazda’s “Kodo” design philosophy, which aims to evoke motion even when the car has stopped.

However, Tesla seems to have designed the Cybertruck to bear no resemblance to any of its other offerings. Externally, at least, there’s no clear brand consistency.

Sure, pickups often look different from cars made by the same company due to their differing functions, however even the Tesla Semi, a heavy goods vehicle, retains the jelly-mold styling and associated aerodynamic benefits of the Tesla cars. Considering the aesthetics of the existing Tesla lineup, the Cybertruck doesn’t really fit in.

So, if Tesla vehicle designs have traditionally been about efficiency, what is the goal for the Cybertruck? In design, there is a well-known saying, “Form follows function.” In Tesla’s lineup to date, the design language clearly speaks to efficiency and dynamism.

However, the rather surprising outcome of the Cybertruck delivery event launch on November 30 was the admission by Musk that the angular shape had largely been decided by the material choice: high-strength stainless steel (understood to be 30x cold-rolled stainless steel). This choice has apparently restricted the manufacturing process, resulting in a flatter, angular form.

Why choose a material that is more difficult to form using traditional processes, one that compromises your design language and aerodynamic efficiency? The takeaway from the delivery event is that this material has enabled Tesla to make a truck that is bulletproof – a quality that the live stream went to great lengths to demonstrate with the use of a submachine gun.

So, if form follows function, the key function that has determined the design of the Cybertruck is the requirement to be bulletproof. For a public-facing consumer vehicle, that’s a rather surprising, unique selling point. Especially when taken in the context of Musk’s “why not?” reasoning, which he followed up with the rather worrying statement:

The apocalypse can come along any moment, and here at Tesla we have the best in apocalypse technology.

A Tesla Cybertruck spotted driving down a public road after bulletproof testing. Photo: @teslaownersSV /X

The Cybertruck’s safety

While much of Tesla’s PR relates to the Cybertruck’s robustness and security, concerns around safety mean it can never be sold in Europe – in its launch form at least. This is due to a lack of pedestrian safety.

At the launch event, Musk said of driving the truck: “If you have an argument with another car, you will win.” The Cybertruck appears to focus very much on protecting its occupants, while negating the advances in road safety that take into account vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and even other vehicles.

The Cybertruck weighs 6,843 kilograms. Most non-EV pickups weigh under 3,000kg and the average car weighs less than half of this again. This higher mass would mean that any collisions with a lighter vehicle could be very serious.

The high bonnet and bumper mean that a pedestrian would likely be hit by the ultra-hard stainless steel structure of the front bumper and bodywork, where the grille would traditionally be. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the safety of the Cybertruck.

In contrast, a typical European hatchback is designed so that a pedestrian would fall onto the hood or bonnet, which is made to deform and absorb the impact on the pedestrian’s head. Hoods of cars are often made from lighter, less dense material such as aluminum for increased pedestrian safety.

While this design feature means the Cybertruck cannot be sold in Europe, it can be sold in North America: the United States, Canada and Mexico. That’s because in these markets it falls under a different classification of light-medium-duty truck, meaning that it doesn’t have to adhere to passenger-car pedestrian safety legislation.

This is a shame, as Tesla has recently invested in pedestrian-focused technology for its cars. The Model 3, for example, features a detection system and active hood that lifts to reduce the impact forces of a pedestrian in a frontal collision.

In the company’s design, the aesthetics and safety considerations of the Cybertruck have diverged from Tesla’s previous values. This raises a question: Beyond the initial early adopters, celebrities and influencers, who is this truck for?

Painting depicts Texas rangers ambushing the last car ever driven by Bonnie and Clyde.

Surely it won’t appeal to the same core base of existing, environmentally-conscious Tesla customers.

A bulletproof, go-anywhere, do-anything tank with the ability to reach 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds? Quite a tool in the wrong hands.

