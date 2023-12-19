India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully tested this month its Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator, an indigenous high-speed flying-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) from the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

An Indian Ministry of Defense statement on the flight notes that the UAV is designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment and has undergone six flight trials in various developmental configurations using two in-house manufactured prototypes.

The statement, dated December 15, notes that the autonomous landing of the UAV showcased a unique capability demonstration, allowing take-off and landing from any runway with surveyed coordinates.

It highlights that feat was achieved by fusing sensor data on board using GPS-aided GEO-augmented navigation (GAGAN) receivers that utilize satellite-based augmentation to improve GPS navigation.

The Indian MOD mentioned that these trials have led to the development of a robust aerodynamic and control system, integrated real-time and hardware-in-loop simulation, and a state-of-the-art Ground Control Station.

It said that the research team behind the project had optimized avionic systems, integration and flight operations toward the successful seventh flight in the final configuration.

The source described the aircraft prototype as a complex arrowhead wing platform made of lightweight carbon prepreg composite material developed indigenously.

It also said that the successful indigenousness development of such critical technologies will further strengthen the Indian Armed Forces and that India has joined the “club of countries to have mastered the controls for the flying of wing technology.”

While the Indian MOD did not explicitly identify the drone involved in the tests, it is most likely a variant of the Ghatak flying wing stealth drone.

India’s Ghatak flying wing stealth drone. Image: Wikipedia

In June 2022, Asia Times reported that India had successfully tested its Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

The UAV, also known as the Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWIFT), is a significant step in India’s bid to indigenize its armed forces and reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers of weaponry.

The drone’s airframe, undercarriage, flight control and avionics systems are all reportedly indigenously made. The SWIFT drone is 3.96 meters long with a 4.8-meter wingspan and weighs approximately 1,043 kilograms.

However, it was powered by a Russian NPO Saturn 36MT turbofan engine, suggesting India still needs to perfect the technology to manufacture small drone aircraft engines.

The scaled-down version of the Ghatak combat drone aims to test stealth technology and high-speed landing in autonomous mode. As of that time, ten more test flights were needed to address design issues before proceeding with the Ghatak drone’s production.

Stealth drones such as the Ghatak may play a significant role in escalating cross-border incursions between India, Pakistan and China.

In a July 2023 article for Carnegie India, Surya Krishna and Ashima Singh note that out of 492 drone sightings at the India-Pakistan border between 2020 and 2022, 311 were seen in 2022, 104 in 2021, and 77 in 2020.

Krishna and Singh mention that Pakistan’s increasing drone incursions represent a new challenge to India’s border security forces. They note that Pakistan’s drones can fly at high altitudes and low speeds, making them difficult to detect and intercept. They also say drones reduce the danger to human operatives engaged in infiltration operations.

Krishna and Singh note that since drones can carry payloads over great distances, they are an effective tool for transporting weapons, explosives, drugs and other supplies over the border. They also say drones can be used for espionage against military installations, critical infrastructure and other targets.

China has also used drones in its border disputes with India, with the high-altitude Himalayan environment being ideal for drone operations.

In a July 2023 paper for the Foundation for Strategic Research, Antoine Bondaz and Simon Berthault note that UAVs have become an indispensable force for China in the Himalayan environment, enabling the autonomy of support systems, intelligent command, search and rescue and swarming attacks.

Bondaz and Berthault note that China uses UAVs along its border with India for various missions such as logistical support, border surveillance, battle damage assessment, artillery spotting, sniping, mine clearance and communications support.

However, they also note challenges in China’s use of UAVs in the Himalayas, including the harsh climate that can cause drones to malfunction and reduced aerodynamic performance due to thin air at high altitudes, India’s counter-UAV defenses and a lack of trained personnel to analyze data and images gathered by UAVs.

Not to be left behind, India has also capitalized on the advantages afforded by UAVs in its border disputes with Pakistan and China.

Pintu Mahla mentions in an October 2022 article for the Journal of Defense Studies that in recent years, India has increased its use of drones and that its border disputes with Pakistan and China have made suitable drone strategies and policies imperative.

Mahla also notes that intensified border drone incursions can cause disproportionate disruption to “bleed India with a thousand cuts,” giving Pakistan a viable asymmetric method to inflict costs against India’s superior conventional military and for China to challenge India’s territorial claims while avoiding direct military confrontation.

Given that, Mahla says India has intensified domestic drone research and development efforts in line with its “Make in India” program to be self-reliant in drone technology.

Furthermore, in a May 2023 paper for the Vivekananda International Foundation, Harshini Nag emphasizes that drone technology, both offensive and defensive, is crucial for India’s security, particularly in countering threats and exploiting opportunities in its geopolitical landscape.

An Indian soldier on a vehicle in Ganderbal district after border clashes with China in Ladakh. Photo: Muzamil Mattoo / NurPhoto

Nag mentions that India must develop these capabilities through indigenous production and international procurement in response to emerging security challenges.

She also explores the implications of drone technology in various military operations, underlining its role as a force multiplier in surveillance, precision strikes and counter-terrorism efforts.

Additionally, she highlights the importance of anti-drone technologies and their associated challenges, considering the proliferation of drone technology among state and non-state actors.

Nag suggests that drone warfare is an integral aspect of modern military strategy and underscores the urgency for India to advance in this field to safeguard its national interests effectively.