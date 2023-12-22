Despite facing substantial criticism for its selection of the United Arab Emirates as host, the COP28 climate conference, which concluded last week, marked a significant milestone in global climate discussions.

While the conference was not without its shortcomings, it proved to be a crucial forum for advancing the dialogue on climate action, particularly in the transition away from fossil fuels.

Held as the world’s attention was focused on the ongoing war in Gaza, the COP28 climate conference achieved notable progress contrary to initial skepticism. Concerns about the appropriateness of holding such a conference in an oil-rich nation like the UAE were widespread.

However, the outcome of the conference suggests these concerns were unfounded. As expected, the conference’s duration, which included an additional day of negotiations, did not leave all participants happy, reflecting the varied expectations and viewpoints of the participating parties.

Yet, the very existence of these debates is a testament to the conference’s success. By fostering discussions on critical issues such as alternative energy, fossil fuel dependence, climate change, and sustainable practices for future generations, COP28 proved to be more than a ceremonial gathering; it became a catalyst for tangible actions.

This momentum was evidenced in a letter of support published by global leaders and activists supporting the conference leadership’s efforts to produce results. By the end of the conference, several substantial agreements were reached.

The conference’s outcomes were significant, marked by ground-breaking commitments from some of the world’s largest national oil companies. A notable step was the adoption of the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter.

This voluntary agreement, led by industry giants including Saudi Aramco and Brazil’s Petrobras, pledges to stop routine flaring of excess gas by 2030 and aims to eliminate almost all methane leaks.

Considering that these companies account for more than half of the global production and have historically faced less pressure to decarbonize than their publicly traded counterparts, this commitment marks a significant shift in the industry’s approach to environmental responsibility.

Furthermore, COP28 saw an ambitious commitment to drastically increase the world’s renewable energy generation capacity. The agreement to triple this capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts by 2030 is a testament to the global community’s dedication to a sustainable future.

While the implementation of these milestones may not be as swift as some advocates would prefer, they represent crucial steps forward in the complex, global effort to address climate change. These commitments, set against the backdrop of a conference hosted by a nation deeply embedded in the fossil fuel industry, illustrate a significant shift in the dialogue and action on climate change.

The UAE played an indispensable role as both a regional and global mediator during COP28. A pivotal moment was the final agreement, which seemed unattainable until the UAE’s diplomatic intervention.

In the end, the influence of key figures, such as Sultan Al-Jaber, as both President-designate of COP28 and the chief of ANDOC, who seemed intent on not letting the conference end without agreement, cannot be understated in this achievement.

This agreement, particularly the inclusion of language addressing fossil fuels – a topic met with resistance, notably from oil-producing countries and OPEC ministers – was a testament to the UAE’s unique position to bridge divides.

This outcome likely would not have been possible without the UAE’s hosting and its diplomatic finesse, suggesting the strategic importance of location in facilitating such landmark agreements.

When comparing COP28 to its predecessors, it’s clear that each conference has its unique challenges and triumphs. However, COP28 stands out for turning contentious debates into productive dialogues, and for not only bringing in oil-producing countries into the process but also putting them in the lead.

With the next conference set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, another nation with deep ties to the oil industry, the precedent set by the UAE becomes increasingly relevant. Hosting climate conferences in countries heavily invested in fossil fuels can be seen not as a contradiction but as a strategic approach to engaging all critical stakeholders.

COP28, under the stewardship of the UAE, has demonstrated that effective climate dialogue requires the involvement of all parties, including those deeply rooted in traditional energy sectors.

By hosting the conference, the UAE has not only facilitated important agreements but also set a precedent for future conferences in similar nations. The path to comprehensive climate action is complex, but COP28 has shown that progress is only possible when discussions are inclusive and strategically positioned.

Arnon Bersson is a researcher in the fields of Middle East energy security and geopolitics with a focus on the Arab Gulf States. He is a contributor to the Israel and the Arab Gulf program at the Abba Eben Institute.

Dr Yossi Mann is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Middle East at Bar Ilan University and the Lauder School of Government at Reichman University. He has published many research papers on the oil market and the Arab Gulf. He is also the head of Israel and the Arab Gulf Program at the Abba Eban Institute.