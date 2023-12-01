As 70,000 political and business leaders, diplomats, financiers and activists have flown to Dubai to talk about ways to avoid environmental disaster due to climate change at COP28, the annual international climate summit convened by the UN, China has emerged as a global leader in renewable energy.

With an impressive surge in clean energy infrastructure, China now boasts more significant solar generating capacity than the rest of the world combined.

This remarkable feat not only positions the country of 1.4 billion people as a pioneer in sustainable energy, but also signals a promising future that is likely to attract investors from around the globe.

However, China remains by far the world’s biggest carbon-dioxide polluter, pumping out nearly a third of annual emissions, or more than the US, the European Union, and Africa combined.

But despite this, the People’s Republic’s commitment to renewable energy is evident in the rapid expansion of its solar and wind power capacities.

The country has strategically invested in the development of large-scale solar farms, harnessing the abundant sunlight across its vast landscapes.

The result is a substantial increase in solar energy production, outpacing any other nation on Earth. Wind power has also seen significant growth, with the construction of expansive wind farms contributing to the diversification of China’s clean energy portfolio.

The country’s success in renewable energy is not solely attributed to its scale of production but also to its relentless pursuit of technological advancements and innovation.

It has invested heavily in research and development, generating breakthroughs in solar-panel efficiency, energy storage solutions, and smart grid technologies.

These innovations have not only improved the overall effectiveness of renewable energy systems but have also made them more economically viable, further enticing investors from around the world seeking sustainable and profitable opportunities.

The government has also set aggressive goals to increase the share of renewable energy in its overall energy mix, aiming to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Such long-term objectives provide a stable and predictable regulatory environment, reducing uncertainties for investors.

ESG investment

Additionally, Beijing’s willingness to offer financial incentives and subsidies for renewable projects enhances the attractiveness of the sector for both domestic and international investors seeking to boost the ESG-oriented (environmental, social and governance) investments in their portfolios.

People are increasingly drawn to ESG investments for a multitude of reasons, spanning ethical considerations to financial prudence.

Investors are increasingly aware that their capital can be a force for positive change. ESG investments allow them to channel funds toward companies that actively contribute to a sustainable and socially responsible future.

Far from being a sacrifice for the moral high ground, ESG investments are proving to be financially astute.

Numerous studies suggest that companies with high ESG scores tend to outperform the market; and Reuters has reported that ESG-positive funds outperformed globally over five years.

Not only are companies with high ESG ratings often better positioned to weather market volatility and capitalize on emerging opportunities, ESG factors are increasingly recognized as critical elements in risk assessment.

Companies with robust environmental, social, and governance practices are better equipped to navigate regulatory changes, reputational risks, and operational challenges. Investors are, therefore, drawn to ESG investments as a way of fortifying their portfolios against unforeseen risks.

As such, China’s advances in the area of green energy position it to be extremely attractive for investors moving forward – something that delegates at COP28 will inevitably discuss.

Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Follow him on Twitter @nigeljgreen.