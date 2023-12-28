Beijing is criticizing the United States for passing a budget bill that will require the US defense department to boost military training and provide cybersecurity support for Taiwan.

It’s the first time that the US openly suggested such cooperation for Taiwan since the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979.

As of October 2021, some two dozen special operations troops from the US Defense Department had been deployed to train Taiwan’s armed forces, according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal that month. The same paper said in February this year that the US would send 100 to 200 troops to Taiwan to help train the island’s army. Indeed, according to Taiwan News, 200 US troops had arrived in Taiwan by April.

“The US has been secretly training Taiwan’s army for some time but this time it wants to comprehensively weaponize the Taiwanese army,” Zheng Jian, Chair Professor of the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University and Director of the National Taiwan Studies Association, told the China Central TV’s CMG Cross-Strait Radio in an interview.

“The word ‘comprehensive’ means that the US wants to transform the Taiwanese army into a tool to suppress or burn out China, or use it to fight a proxy war,” Zheng said. “This shows Washington’s evil intentions.”

He said the US also wants to obtain Taiwan’s IT data by providing the island with some so-called cybersecurity support. He said the US will then be able to control the ideology of Taiwanese people and suppress the island.

After US President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 into law last Friday, December 22, the Chinese government remained silent for a few days.

But since Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and Taiwan Affairs Office as well as the National People’s Congress’s Foreign Affairs Committee have issued statements separately to oppose the NDAA.

The Act requires the US Department of Defense to establish a “comprehensive training, advising and institutionalized capacity-building program” for Taiwan, and to seek to engage with Taiwan to expand military cybersecurity activities.

The Act also authorizes the Pentagon to enter into multiyear procurement contracts to replace certain munitions transferred to Taiwan, and enter into agreements with Taiwan and other foreign allies to provide material and related services in support of Taiwan.

This authority matches current law regarding Ukraine. These contracts and agreements are to extend through fiscal year 2028.

“The US is manipulating the Taiwan question in various forms, which is a very dangerous gamble,” Wu Qian, a spokesperson of the Chinese Defense Ministry, said in a media briefing on Thursday.

“We urge the US to fully realize the severe harm of the China-related content in the NDAA, stop arming Taiwan under any excuses and by any means, stop its provocations by using Taiwan to contain China, and take concrete actions to maintain regional peace and stability,” he said.

He also criticized the US for accelerating its military development, intensifying military deployment in the Asia-Pacific, strengthening bilateral military alliances, and piecing together AUKUS and QUAD. He said the US is hyping up the so-called “China military threat” out of thin air.

“The Act pictures China as a threat, suppresses Chinese companies and limits normal economic, trade and people-to-people exchanges between China and the US, which serves no one’s interest,” Mao Ning, a spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Tuesday.

“Negative China-related content in the Act should not be implemented,” she said. “If the US insists on going ahead with it, China will take resolute and strong measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development rights and interests.”

The negative China-related content in the Act refers to the United States’ plans to interfere in Taiwan matters and restrict technology exports to China, said some Chinese commentators.

In December last year, the US Congress passed the NDAA 2023, which included authorization of up to US$10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan over the coming five years.

The NDAA 2023 also said that the US should invite Taiwan to the Rim of the Pacific exercise and have joint exercises with the self-governing island. At that time, Beijing said it strongly deplored and firmly opposed the Act.

This time, the NDAA 2024 added the US should help train the Taiwanese army.

Blunt talk

On November 15, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden held a two-hour meeting at Filoli estate, an historical site in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting.

Citing unnamed US officials, media reports said the two leaders had a blunt talk over Taiwan issues during the meeting.

Xi said the US should not support Taiwan independence – it should “stop arming Taiwan, and support China’s peaceful reunification.” He said China’s preference is to resolve the Taiwan issues through peaceful reunification but he also mentioned the conditions that the potential use of force could be utilized. He said Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China although the timing has not yet been decided.

Biden emphasized that the United States’ one China policy has not changed and has been consistent across decades and administrations. He reiterated that the US opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, but it will continue to provide military support to Taiwan.

The two leaders agreed to increase communication, but the NDAA 2024 fueled the Sino-US tensions again.

Xu Dong, a spokesperson of the National People’s Congress’ Foreign Affairs Committee, said Wednesday that the US should not take risks on issues involving China’s sovereignty and core interests. He said the US should work with China to deliver on the important outcome and common understandings of the San Francisco summit.

Chen Binhua, a spokesman of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will sacrifice the benefits of Taiwanese people by cooperating with Washington’s plan to turn Taiwan into a war zone. Chen said the DPP won’t be able to stop Beijing from resolving the Taiwan issues, no matter how many weapons it has received from the US.

