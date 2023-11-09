Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends

David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including receding risks linked to the Gaza war, the West’s contemplation of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and Xi Jinping’s visit to San Francisco next week.

Military conflict risks: Iranians have no appetite for regional war

David Woo analyses the results of the RIWI-Unbound Military Conflict survey, which found a further decline in the number of our Israeli and Iranian respondents, as well as Russian and Ukrainian respondents, expecting intensified military conflict involving their respective countries.

Investment themes in a polarizing world

David Woo and Scott Foster examine a range of investment options linked to themes linked to China’s overcoming of US-imposed sanctions on its technology sector, Chinese ambitions to lead the electric vehicle market (EV), reserve diversification out of the USD, and more.

Why Rheinmetall AG outperforms

Uwe Parpart and Gabriel Honrada examine the buoyant stock performance of Rheinmetall AG, Germany’s largest arms producer, which stands out for both being German and having major new products in advanced development.

Moscow plays a waiting game as rifts widen in Kiev

James Davis cites sources that suggest Putin’s advisors anticipate a decline in Western support for Ukraine and evaluate the possibility of unrest within the Ukrainian political elite amid a growing realization by Kiev’s military brass of the need for truce negotiations.