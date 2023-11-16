Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends

David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including receding risks linked to US-China relations, the Nov. 15 Joe Biden-Xi Jinping summit, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and more.

Military conflict risks: Hezbollah gauging Israel’s red line

David Woo analyses the results of the RIWI-Unbound Military Conflict survey, which found a jump in the share of both our Israeli and Iranian respondents expecting military conflict involving their two countries, despite the reducing likelihood of a regional war.

Investment themes in a polarizing world

David Woo, Scott Foster and David P. Goldman examine a range of investment options linked to themes linked to reserve diversification from US treasuries, higher crude prices with increased cartel power of OPEC+, onshoring, electric vehicles, semiconductors and more.

Deepening contradictions between Zelensky and his top brass

James Davis writes that Putin’s strategy aims to minimize Russian losses while weakening Ukrainian resistance. Political tensions are rising in Kiev, with growing discontent and speculation about elections or a military coup. Both Zelensky and Putin remain unwilling to negotiate at present.