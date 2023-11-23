South Korea and Boeing are joining forces to develop high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in response to North Korea’s recent drone infiltrations into South Korean air space.

Yonhap reported this month that South Korea’s arms procurement agency, known as DAPA, plans to collaborate with the US defense contractor on the new drone research project.

The Yonhap report noted that both sides signed a memorandum of understanding in April and met at the company’s headquarters in the state of Washington to collaborate on the project.

The report also mentions that DAPA’s goal is to have Korean companies take over the production of advanced aircraft while Boeing contributes its design and unmanned technology.

Yonhap also says that the South Korean military and Boeing have agreed to collaborate on the upkeep, repair, enhancement and modernization of Boeing aircraft utilized by the military. They have yet to finalize which models will be involved in the project, the report said.

South Korea is bolstering its drone capabilities in response to North Korea’s recent drone advancements, pushing an asymmetric edge over the former’s superior military capabilities.

In September, The Korea Times reported that the South Korean military created a new command center for drone operations at Pocheon in response to UAV threats after the infiltration of a North Korean drone last year.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the drone operations command is a military unit that will be under the direct supervision of the JCS chairman. It is the first combined combat unit of its kind, consisting of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.

“Should the enemy launch another provocation against our country, we will show a prompt and overwhelming response to make it clear that their actions will lead to a devastating result,” said General Lee Bo-hyung of the Army Aviation Command, the appointed commander of the newly created unit.

The same month, The Warzone reported that the South Korean military had showcased a stealthy-shaped flying wing drone at a military parade in Seoul. The Warzone says a small UAV can provide covert, robust surveillance and monitoring capabilities. It could also perform electronic warfare assaults, kinetic strikes or act as a kamikaze drone/loitering munition to strike targets directly, the report said.

The Warzone notes that the five flying wing drones in the parade were each mounted on top of a 4×4 Kia Light Tactical Vehicle. The source says the setup was specifically for the event, as the drones have landing gear designed for traditional runways.

The Warzone says it is uncertain whether the images depict models or actual flying drones, but they appear to be the latter. It also notes that the drones have protective covers over their engine intakes on top of their fuselages and the pitot tubes extending from the center of their noses.

The drone’s design is comparable to a smaller model known as the Kaori-X that Korean Air’s Aerospace Division has worked on for several years and tested in 2015.

However, it says that this drone has a different wing shape, known as a “cranked kite” design, that resembles the US X-47B, which is better suited for longer flights at slower speeds than a more traditional delta wing design.

Aside from infiltrating drones into South Korea, North Korea has also substantially improved its surveillance capabilities, adding urgency to South Korea’s drive to enhance its capabilities in the area.

This month, The Korea Times reported that on Tuesday North Korea launched a satellite for military spying purposes on South Korea. The launch comes after two unsuccessful attempts earlier this year.

The Korea Times says South Korea’s JCS detected the launch from the Tongchang-ri area on North Korea’s northwest coast at approximately 10:43 pm, passing over the waters west of the border island of Baengyeong.

It notes that the JCS did not provide additional information, such as whether the satellite was successfully separated and placed into orbit for the three-stage rocket.

While South Korea has a solid manufacturing base and leads in semiconductor technology that enables it to be a potential leader in military drone development, it faces strategic challenges in getting its drone program up to speed.

In an article this August for The National Interest, Lami Kim notes that South Korea’s approach has focused mainly on technology and weapons, largely disregarding operational concepts and doctrines. Kim notes that South Korea’s lack of a clear drone strategy and operational concepts poses questions on how it will meet its strategic goals.

Kim says that while South Korean officials mentioned that deterring North Korea’s drone incursions is a goal, they have not mentioned whether South Korea’s deterrence approach will be one of denial or punishment.

She notes that a deterrence-by-denial approach against North Korea would be difficult, as it is unlikely for South Korea to intercept the majority of North Korean drones given South Korea’s limitations in radar technology.

She also says that a small number of kamikaze drones that elude South Korea’s defenses could cause substantial damage and inflict psychological costs on the South Korean population. She notes it is futile to try to convince North Korea to stop sending drones over the border.

Kim also says a deterrence-by-punishment approach would risk military escalation with North Korea. She says South Korea, without a clear deterrence mechanism, may engage in a tit-for-tat without strategic merit.

According to Yahoo Finance, as of November 22, Boeing’s shares trading at US$219.91, with a market capitalization of US$133.04 billion. Boeing’s stock has been volatile due to engineering issues and a pandemic-driven decline in sales.