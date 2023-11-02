Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, signs of de-escalating tensions between the United States and China, and the Ukrainian military’s manpower challenges. Military conflict risks: Regional war risk recedes David Woo analyses the results of the RIWI-Unbound Military […]
To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for GPM-Newsletter.