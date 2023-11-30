The United States Department of Defense recently published its annual report “Military and Security Developments Involving China.”

This “China Power” report provides a detailed description of the People’s Republic of China‘s military as well as its capabilities and likely objectives. The section on China’s rapid nuclear weapons expansion created a particular stir – especially as it caught many observers by surprise.

A friend asked what this writer made of it all.

But is there really a Chinese military buildup?

American analysts now mostly agree there is a rapid expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal. It reflects the broader, rapid growth of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) capabilities over the last 20 years.

That growth is fairly considered the biggest, fastest military buildup seen in any country since World War II – possibly the fastest in human history.

For many years the expert consensus on China’s nuclear warhead inventory was it numbered around 300 or even fewer. Then, in 2021, that estimate changed – all of a sudden – to over 400. And now it’s estimated to be 500 warheads, with that number expected to double by 2030.

As importantly, the PRC is developing more and increasingly effective and accurate delivery systems for its nuclear weapons.

It’s worth noting that “expert consensus” has usually underestimated the rate at which Chinese military capabilities of various sorts develop. In fact, the experts collectively often miss by a decade or two.

Take PLA Navy aircraft carriers. The thinking was that the Chinese would need decades to even begin to master carrier operations. Indeed, such was the lack of concern – if not condescension – on the US side that the then-PACOM commander, Admiral Timothy Keating, noted in 2009 that he saw nothing wrong with the PLA Navy having aircraft carriers. And that he would do what he could to help, if asked.

Well, now it has three carriers and is rapidly figuring out how to use them.

The Chinese Navy Kuznetsov-class aircraft carrier Liaoning was sighted in the Pacific Ocean east of Okinawa on December 21-22, 2022. The carrier repeatedly landed and departed fighter jets and helicopters for a total of about 180 times. Photo: Ministry of Defense Joint Staff Office

What does it mean for Chinese nuclear options?

One fairly asks if something similar has taken place with estimates of Chinese nuclear weapons. At least, one should consider the possibility that US intelligence has slipped up. (It’s not exactly unusual.) Acknowledging that the PRC in fact might have far more nuclear warheads than currently estimated would also help.

However, such questions are unwelcome by the China experts – and have been for a long time.

Around 2011, Phil Karber, who had served as strategy adviser to Ronald Reagan’s secretary of defense Caspar Weinberger, suggested that China just might have far more than a small arsenal of a few hundred warheads.

That was based partly on the fact that China’s 2nd Artillery Rocket Force (responsible for nuclear weapons operations) had several thousand miles of underground tunnels in which one might hide nuclear weapons.

For this prudent, commonsensical suggestion Karber was savaged and ridiculed by the “‘China hands.” Reportedly, senior-most US intelligence officials instructed that he be discredited.

There are still too many “China experts” who seem to be bending over backward to downplay PRC military capabilities. They insist that there is nothing to worry about – especially when it comes to Taiwan. And they claim that we have plenty of time to prepare before China becomes a real threat.

Image of a simulated attack on Taiwan from mainland China posted by the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command on its official WeChat account on April 10, 2023. Photo: Twitter Screenshot / Kyodo

But how serious is the Chinese nuclear threat in terms of fighting and winning wars?

It’s very serious. China will have a huge nuclear arsenal – if it doesn’t have one already. And it’s not just a question of numbers. It’s as much a question of “will” and of whether your enemy (the Americans mostly) think that you just might use your nukes.

The more ruthless side has the advantage. I expect the Chinese to use their nuclear weapons to intimidate both the United States and US partners and allies.

Are you listening, Japan, Australia and South Korea?

Would Beijing actually use nuclear weapons? I do not care to bet my pension that they wouldn’t.

Don’t forget that China’s “no limits” partners, the Russians, have a huge nuclear force. And they just might align it with China’s – at least for purposes of coercion. North Korean, and eventually Iranian nuclear weapons are similarly best regarded as part of the PRC nuclear toolkit.

These nations are not perfect allies, but their strategic interests versus the free world align.

But, since the DOD Report notes that the CCP’s goal is to have a ‘world-class’ military by 2049, don’t we have some time?

By 2049? The PLA is already a capable military that has caught up with and surpassed the US military in certain areas. For example, it has a bigger navy, a massively bigger shipbuilding capacity and a more capable missile force. That includes hypersonic missiles.

And remember that a military need only do a certain thing at a certain time and at a certain place. Indeed, if China picks its time and place, it could give the Americans a bloody nose, if not defeat them. This is particularly the case in the South China Sea where the PLA achieved “de facto” control at least five or six years ago.

Chinese military power projection for an outright war drops off quickly once one gets, say, 1,000 miles from Chinese borders. But they are aiming to correct this shortcoming – as well as building up a global port and airfield infrastructure to which they will have access – and be able to operate globally, just like the US military.

Just wait five or ten years and see how far they’ve gotten. Probably a lot farther than the “China experts” imagine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a speech to 400 American business people and officials at a dinner in San Francisco on November 15, 2023. Photo: China’s Foreign Ministry

This is not just a shooting war

But while we’re talking about a future war, the Chinese reckon they are already at war with the United States.

Indeed, the PRC has been attacking us on economic, financial, biological (think Covid), chemical (think fentanyl), cyber, political, psychological and media/propaganda fronts for a few decades.

The “kinetic” war will come in due course, if it’s even necessary. The US elite and political classes by and large refuse to recognize what China is doing and what it has in store for us. China aims to defeat us and to dominate us.

Even more maddening, Wall Street and the US business class have been funding the Chinese buildup. They have been pressuring successive administrations – and US politicians – not to respond, arguing that we should do nothing that the Chinese won’t like and that might threaten their own gravy trains.

We’re at war and we just might lose.

Grant Newsham is a retired US Marine officer and former US diplomat. He is the author of the book When China Attacks: A Warning To America. This article was originally published by JAPAN Forward and is republished with permission.